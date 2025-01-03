Toews scores in overtime, Avalanche overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Sabres 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored 48 seconds into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a three-goal deficit to beat…

After trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Avalanche regrouped and tied it with eight seconds remaining on a shot from Jonathan Drouin. That set the stage for Toews, who stole the puck and scored on a breakaway.

It was the second time this season the Sabres blew a multi-goal lead against Colorado. The Avalanche came back from a 4-0 deficit for a 5-4 victory Dec. 3 in Buffalo.

Cale Makar had two goals, while Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen also scored.

Jason Zucker scored three times for Buffalo and Bowen Byram added a goal against his former team. Zach Benson knocked in a contentious goal in the third period after being pushed into Scott Wedgewood and landing on the goaltender’s right leg. Benson got back up, gained possession of the puck and scored as Wedgewood remained down on the ice. It gave the Sabres a 4-2 lead.

Wedgewood was helped to the bench as tempers flared. Wedgewood was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves.

Takeaways

Sabres: Byram scored in his return to Denver. Colorado’s fourth overall pick in 2019, he was traded to Buffalo last March.

Avalanche: The top line was juggled around with Valeri Nichushkin sidelined by a lower-body injury. Rantanen took Nichushkin’s place next to Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen.

Key moment

The Sabres challenged MacKinnon’s goal in the second period for offsides. After an official review, the goal was waved off.

Key stat

The Avalanche have 12 comeback wins this season.

Up next

Both teams are in action Saturday — Colorado hosts Montreal, and Buffalo plays in Vegas.

