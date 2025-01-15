Timberlake and the Bryant Bulldogs visit conference foe Albany (NY)

Bryant Bulldogs (8-9, 2-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-9, 1-2 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-9, 2-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-9, 1-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Neely and Albany (NY) host Earl Timberlake and Bryant in America East play Thursday.

The Great Danes have gone 4-2 in home games. Albany (NY) scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in America East play. Bryant ranks ninth in the America East allowing 77.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Albany (NY) makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Bryant’s 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has given up to its opponents (49.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar’e Marshall is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Great Danes.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.