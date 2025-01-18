Tim Stutzle’s shootout goal lifts Senators over Bruins 6-5

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 6-5 win over…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Leevi Merilainen, who made 23 saves in regulation and overtime, turned away all three Bruins skaters in the tiebreaker.

Josh Norris had two goals for Ottawa, and Stutzle had a goal and an assist in regulation. Nick Jensen and Adam Gaudette also scored.

Boston had won two in a row since a six-game slide. David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, and Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha each had a goal and an assist.

Ottawa scored twice in the final 3:13 to force overtime. Norris got his 17th goal of the season with 12 seconds remaining, tying it at 5.

Boston had opened a 5-3 lead on Vinni Lettieri’s first goal of the season 11:23 into the third period.

Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves for the Bruins.

Mark Kastelic returned to Boston’s lineup after missing the last four games with a concussion. It was Kastelic’s first game in Ottawa since he was traded from the Senators to the Bruins in June.

Thomas Chabot returned to Ottawa’s lineup with a full visor, one game after taking a puck to the face.

Takeaways

Senators: Norris scored a power-play goal in the second for the Senators’ first in four games. Ottawa was 0 for 7 with the man advantage in its previous three.

Bruins: Mason Lohrei had two assists.

Key moment

With Boston leading 4-3 in the second, Chabot’s shot deflected off Drake Batherson’s skate, hit the inside of the post and stayed out in the final minute of the period.

Key stat

Boston went 1 for 4 on the power play, and Ottawa was 1 for 3.

Up next

Boston returns home to face the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Ottawa heads to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

