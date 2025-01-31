Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 71, Four Rivers Community School 55
Alsea 57, Siletz Valley 46
Bandon 68, Illinois Valley 51
Banks 79, Corbett 69
Caldera 71, Summit 69
Country Christian 57, Trinity 33
De La Salle 68, Catlin Gabel 54
Delphian High School 77, Chemawa 48
Mapleton 35, Eddyville 28
New Hope Christian 47, Pacific 36
Portland Adventist 55, Horizon Christian Tualatin 50
Riverdale 45, Yamhill-Carlton 44
Scappoose 54, St. Helens 45
Stanfield 59, Heppner 39
The Dalles 63, Estacada 44
Triangle Lake 69, Mohawk 48
Westside Christian 66, Valley Catholic 65
Willamette Valley Christian 81, Livingstone 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
