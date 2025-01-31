Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 71, Four Rivers Community School 55 Alsea 57, Siletz Valley 46 Bandon 68, Illinois Valley 51…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 71, Four Rivers Community School 55

Alsea 57, Siletz Valley 46

Bandon 68, Illinois Valley 51

Banks 79, Corbett 69

Caldera 71, Summit 69

Country Christian 57, Trinity 33

De La Salle 68, Catlin Gabel 54

Delphian High School 77, Chemawa 48

Mapleton 35, Eddyville 28

New Hope Christian 47, Pacific 36

Portland Adventist 55, Horizon Christian Tualatin 50

Riverdale 45, Yamhill-Carlton 44

Scappoose 54, St. Helens 45

Stanfield 59, Heppner 39

The Dalles 63, Estacada 44

Triangle Lake 69, Mohawk 48

Westside Christian 66, Valley Catholic 65

Willamette Valley Christian 81, Livingstone 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.