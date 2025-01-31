Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 35, Four Rivers Community School 28
Astoria 64, Oregon Episcopal 25
Bandon 66, Illinois Valley 35
Banks 38, Corbett 35
Chemawa 40, Delphian High School 26
Country Christian 48, Trinity 13
Crow 55, McKenzie 20
Horizon Christian Tualatin 40, Portland Adventist 35
Imbler 47, Echo 35
Mapleton 48, Eddyville 28
Mohawk 40, Triangle Lake 15
Molalla 55, Gladstone 45
New Hope Christian 60, Pacific 28
Pilot Rock 46, Nixyaawii 39, OT
Rainier 45, Warrenton 32
Redmond 73, Bend 30
St. Helens 55, Scappoose 42
Valley Catholic 58, Westside Christian 33
Yamhill-Carlton 59, Riverdale 45
