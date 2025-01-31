Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 58, Radford 48
Arcadia 56, Northampton 31
Bethel 47, Phoebus 13
Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 34
Carmel 54, Grace Christian 20
Caroline 42, Spotsylvania 24
Central – Wise 71, Twin Springs 22
Chancellor 47, Courtland 37
Charles City County High School 58, Middlesex 31
Chatham 56, Nelson County 6
Clarke County 83, Page County 23
Clover Hill 39, Midlothian 30
Cosby 62, Monacan 45
Culpeper 81, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 34
Edison 57, Falls Church 20
Essex 33, Colonial Beach 31
Flint Hill 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 39
Fredericksburg Christian 51, Oakcrest 41
Giles 56, Craig County 26
Glen Allen 46, Deep Run 43
Grafton 62, Tabb 30
Hampton 95, Denbigh 9
Hayfield 60, TJ-Alexandria 52
Hopewell 75, Colonial Heights 38
J.I. Burton 58, Holston 11
James River 39, Carroll County 21
Johnson County, Tenn. 47, Lebanon 34
Justice High School 49, Annandale 27
Lafayette 61, Jamestown 24
Lakeland (VA) 58, First Colonial 14
Lancaster 25, Rappahannock 19
Lightridge 54, Stone Bridge 48
Manchester 66, Lloyd Bird 34
Matoaca 66, Meadowbrook 19
Menchville 79, Kecoughtan 9
Millbrook 46, Liberty-Bealeton 24
Mount Vernon 55, John R. Lewis 26
Nandua 39, Chincoteague 21
Narrows 61, Eastern Montgomery 27
New Kent 62, Bruton 49
Norfolk Collegiate 45, Frank Cox 35
North Cross 43, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32
Osbourn Park 65, Osbourn 12
Patriot 43, Mountain View 30
Powhatan 83, RHSA 22
Prince George 63, Petersburg 46
Princeton, W.Va. 46, Graham 25
Riverside 43, Briar Woods 38
Spotswood 59, Harrisonburg 23
St. Margaret’s 72, St. Gertrude 54
Stafford 67, North Stafford 16
Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford 41
Steward School 58, Peninsula Catholic 10
Thomas Walker 51, Clinch, Tenn. 14
Virginia Beach Catholic 63, Hampton Roads 51
Wakefield School 41, Fredericksburg Academy 14
Warhill 53, Smithfield 20
Warwick 55, Gloucester 20
Westmoreland County 56, Northumberland 23
Woodbridge 40, C.D. Hylton 24
Woodside 65, Heritage 19
Yorktown 45, George Marshall 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
