Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 58, Radford 48 Arcadia 56, Northampton 31 Bethel 47, Phoebus 13 Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 34…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 58, Radford 48

Arcadia 56, Northampton 31

Bethel 47, Phoebus 13

Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 34

Carmel 54, Grace Christian 20

Caroline 42, Spotsylvania 24

Central – Wise 71, Twin Springs 22

Chancellor 47, Courtland 37

Charles City County High School 58, Middlesex 31

Chatham 56, Nelson County 6

Clarke County 83, Page County 23

Clover Hill 39, Midlothian 30

Cosby 62, Monacan 45

Culpeper 81, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 34

Edison 57, Falls Church 20

Essex 33, Colonial Beach 31

Flint Hill 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 39

Fredericksburg Christian 51, Oakcrest 41

Giles 56, Craig County 26

Glen Allen 46, Deep Run 43

Grafton 62, Tabb 30

Hampton 95, Denbigh 9

Hayfield 60, TJ-Alexandria 52

Hopewell 75, Colonial Heights 38

J.I. Burton 58, Holston 11

James River 39, Carroll County 21

Johnson County, Tenn. 47, Lebanon 34

Justice High School 49, Annandale 27

Lafayette 61, Jamestown 24

Lakeland (VA) 58, First Colonial 14

Lancaster 25, Rappahannock 19

Lightridge 54, Stone Bridge 48

Manchester 66, Lloyd Bird 34

Matoaca 66, Meadowbrook 19

Menchville 79, Kecoughtan 9

Millbrook 46, Liberty-Bealeton 24

Mount Vernon 55, John R. Lewis 26

Nandua 39, Chincoteague 21

Narrows 61, Eastern Montgomery 27

New Kent 62, Bruton 49

Norfolk Collegiate 45, Frank Cox 35

North Cross 43, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32

Osbourn Park 65, Osbourn 12

Patriot 43, Mountain View 30

Powhatan 83, RHSA 22

Prince George 63, Petersburg 46

Princeton, W.Va. 46, Graham 25

Riverside 43, Briar Woods 38

Spotswood 59, Harrisonburg 23

St. Margaret’s 72, St. Gertrude 54

Stafford 67, North Stafford 16

Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford 41

Steward School 58, Peninsula Catholic 10

Thomas Walker 51, Clinch, Tenn. 14

Virginia Beach Catholic 63, Hampton Roads 51

Wakefield School 41, Fredericksburg Academy 14

Warhill 53, Smithfield 20

Warwick 55, Gloucester 20

Westmoreland County 56, Northumberland 23

Woodbridge 40, C.D. Hylton 24

Woodside 65, Heritage 19

Yorktown 45, George Marshall 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.