Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 57, Trenton 45
Allen Park Cabrini 67, Frankel 23
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 59, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50
Ann Arbor Huron 83, Ypsilanti Lincoln 61
Beal City 56, Manton 36
Berrien Springs 69, Benton Harbor 51
Buchanan 65, Dowagiac Union 38
Burr Oak 57, Athens 17
Calumet 39, West Iron County 35
Camden-Frontier 76, Tekonsha 37
Carney-Nadeau 68, Rock Mid Peninsula 60
Center Line 55, Marysville 43
Centreville 72, Comstock 49
Chesaning 57, Durand 51
Clawson 42, Madison Heights 41
Clinton Township Clintondale 53, Hazel Park 47
Colon 59, Bellevue 57
Crystal Falls Forest Park 53, Escanaba 40
Dearborn Advanced Tech 61, Center Line Prep Academy 53
Ellsworth 67, Wolverine 43
Evart 71, Leroy Pine River 55
Ewen – Trout Creek 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 38
Flint Hamady 80, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 53
Gaylord 62, Petoskey 56
Gibraltar Carlson 47, Taylor 45
Hartford 75, Cassopolis 45
Hillsdale Academy 59, Litchfield 16
Houghton Lake 62, Roscommon 49
Hudsonville Unity Christian 51, Holland 33
IMG Academy, Fla. 67, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 62
Ironwood 55, Painesdale Jeffers 41
Kalamazoo Central 66, Richland Gull Lake 46
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 47, Cadillac 37
Kent City Algoma Christian 59, Libertas 27
Kingsford 62, Gladstone 34
L’Anse 73, Hancock 21
Landmark Academy 50, Michigan Deaf 24
Lansing Everett 68, DeWitt 50
Lansing Waverly 48, Okemos 45
Lawrence 43, Decatur 36
Lincoln-Alcona 53, Heston 43
Livingston Christian 71, Rochester Hills Christian 33
Marcellus 75, Bangor 49
Marine City 67, Warren Mott 64
Marlette 46, Saginaw Arts and Science 28
Mason County Central 56, Shelby 36
McBain 71, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 38
Mio-AuSable 43, Fairview 26
Mount Pleasant 53, Garber 47
Mt Morris 61, Birch Run 32
New Lothrop 41, Montrose Hill-McCloy 34
Newberry 62, Maplewood Baptist 57
Niles Brandywine 75, New Buffalo 47
North Dickinson 55, Eben Junction Superior Central 43
Oscoda 54, Tawas 37
Otisville LakeVille 70, Byron 67
Pickford 62, Brimley 26
Pittsford 38, Jackson Christian 36
Port Huron 67, St Clair 65
Port Huron Northern 59, Grosse Pointe South 45
Portage Central 62, Mattawan 56
Portage Northern 50, St Joseph 46
Quincy 50, Vermontville Maple Valley 44
Rapid River 52, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 49
Redford Thurston 63, Garden City 12
Roseville 52, Macomb Dakota 51
Saginaw Nouvel 56, Hemlock 50
Springport 60, Bronson 45
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 68, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 40
St. Clair Shores South Lake 54, Eastpointe East Detroit 51
Stephenson 64, Hannahville Indian 57
Stevensville Lakeshore 58, Battle Creek Central 32
Stockbridge 38, Concord 31
Taylor Trillium 70, Dearborn Heights Star 44
Union City 64, Reading 36
Utica 41, Romeo 40
Waldron 65, North Adams-Jerome 33
Warren Cousino 59, Fraser 52
Warren Lincoln 78, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 60
Warren Woods Tower 61, New Haven 57
White Pigeon 74, Bloomingdale 63
Wyoming Lee 48, Grand River 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Central vs. Saginaw Heritage, ccd.
___
