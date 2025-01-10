Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Allen Park 57, Trenton 45 Allen Park Cabrini 67, Frankel 23 Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 59, Rochester…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 57, Trenton 45

Allen Park Cabrini 67, Frankel 23

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 59, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50

Ann Arbor Huron 83, Ypsilanti Lincoln 61

Beal City 56, Manton 36

Berrien Springs 69, Benton Harbor 51

Buchanan 65, Dowagiac Union 38

Burr Oak 57, Athens 17

Calumet 39, West Iron County 35

Camden-Frontier 76, Tekonsha 37

Carney-Nadeau 68, Rock Mid Peninsula 60

Center Line 55, Marysville 43

Centreville 72, Comstock 49

Chesaning 57, Durand 51

Clawson 42, Madison Heights 41

Clinton Township Clintondale 53, Hazel Park 47

Colon 59, Bellevue 57

Crystal Falls Forest Park 53, Escanaba 40

Dearborn Advanced Tech 61, Center Line Prep Academy 53

Ellsworth 67, Wolverine 43

Evart 71, Leroy Pine River 55

Ewen – Trout Creek 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 38

Flint Hamady 80, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 53

Gaylord 62, Petoskey 56

Gibraltar Carlson 47, Taylor 45

Hartford 75, Cassopolis 45

Hillsdale Academy 59, Litchfield 16

Houghton Lake 62, Roscommon 49

Hudsonville Unity Christian 51, Holland 33

IMG Academy, Fla. 67, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 62

Ironwood 55, Painesdale Jeffers 41

Kalamazoo Central 66, Richland Gull Lake 46

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 47, Cadillac 37

Kent City Algoma Christian 59, Libertas 27

Kingsford 62, Gladstone 34

L’Anse 73, Hancock 21

Landmark Academy 50, Michigan Deaf 24

Lansing Everett 68, DeWitt 50

Lansing Waverly 48, Okemos 45

Lawrence 43, Decatur 36

Lincoln-Alcona 53, Heston 43

Livingston Christian 71, Rochester Hills Christian 33

Marcellus 75, Bangor 49

Marine City 67, Warren Mott 64

Marlette 46, Saginaw Arts and Science 28

Mason County Central 56, Shelby 36

McBain 71, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 38

Mio-AuSable 43, Fairview 26

Mount Pleasant 53, Garber 47

Mt Morris 61, Birch Run 32

New Lothrop 41, Montrose Hill-McCloy 34

Newberry 62, Maplewood Baptist 57

Niles Brandywine 75, New Buffalo 47

North Dickinson 55, Eben Junction Superior Central 43

Oscoda 54, Tawas 37

Otisville LakeVille 70, Byron 67

Pickford 62, Brimley 26

Pittsford 38, Jackson Christian 36

Port Huron 67, St Clair 65

Port Huron Northern 59, Grosse Pointe South 45

Portage Central 62, Mattawan 56

Portage Northern 50, St Joseph 46

Quincy 50, Vermontville Maple Valley 44

Rapid River 52, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 49

Redford Thurston 63, Garden City 12

Roseville 52, Macomb Dakota 51

Saginaw Nouvel 56, Hemlock 50

Springport 60, Bronson 45

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 68, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 40

St. Clair Shores South Lake 54, Eastpointe East Detroit 51

Stephenson 64, Hannahville Indian 57

Stevensville Lakeshore 58, Battle Creek Central 32

Stockbridge 38, Concord 31

Taylor Trillium 70, Dearborn Heights Star 44

Union City 64, Reading 36

Utica 41, Romeo 40

Waldron 65, North Adams-Jerome 33

Warren Cousino 59, Fraser 52

Warren Lincoln 78, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 60

Warren Woods Tower 61, New Haven 57

White Pigeon 74, Bloomingdale 63

Wyoming Lee 48, Grand River 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit Central vs. Saginaw Heritage, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.