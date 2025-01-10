Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge School 65, Miller School 41 Chilhowie 49, Northwood 34 Denbigh 60, Bethel 30 Episcopal 99,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 65, Miller School 41

Chilhowie 49, Northwood 34

Denbigh 60, Bethel 30

Episcopal 99, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 66

Evergreen Christian 62, New Hope Christian, N.C. 60

Faith Christian-Roanoke 50, Kings Christian, Md. 14

Flint Hill 61, Maret, D.C. 49

George Wythe 76, Grayson County 39

Glenvar 55, Hidden Valley 51

Halifax County 57, Martinsville 49

Hampton 65, Warwick 37

Heritage 88, Gloucester 83

Hickory 65, Greenbrier Christian 24

J.I. Burton 56, Thomas Walker 17

Lebanon 82, Honaker 17

Mountain Mission 69, Shelby Valley, Ky. 60

New Covenant 57, Fishburne Military 43

Norfolk Academy 62, Christchurch 41

North Cross 93, Carlisle 51

Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 68, Hargrave Military 66

Patrick Henry 53, Holston 46

Patrick Henry 71, Holston 53

Phoebus 46, Menchville 40

Portsmouth Christian 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 61

Potomac School 71, Saint James, Md. 44

Radford 58, Patrick County 47

Roanoke Catholic 83, Southwest Virginia Home School 38

Springdale Prep, Md. 76, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 48

Thomas Dale 72, Dinwiddie 64

Tunstall 76, Bassett 59

Twin Springs 77, Castlewood 58

Union 70, Ridgeview 52

Virginia Academy 67, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 60

Westover Christian 62, Christian Heritage Academy 27

Woodside 83, Kecoughtan 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Rockingham vs. Turner Ashby, ppd.

Fairfax vs. South County, ccd.

James Monroe vs. Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government, ccd.

Prince George vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.

Trinity Episcopal vs. Benedictine, ccd.

