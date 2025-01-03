Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyne City 43, Plymouth Christian 39
Brooklyn Columbia Central 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 46
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 56, Alanson 21
Fraser 57, Sterling Heights Stevenson 43
Gladstone 55, Escanaba 24
Greenville 54, Kent City 35
Hopkins 42, Wyoming Godwin Heights 20
Ludington 42, Manistee 39
Menominee 35, Peshtigo, Wis. 22
Niles Brandywine 60, Centreville 24
Onekama 53, Leroy Pine River 49
Rochester 61, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 17
Sandusky 58, Peck 35
Southfield A&T 49, Troy Athens 37
Sturgis 56, Mendon 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.