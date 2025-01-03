Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Boyne City 43, Plymouth Christian 39 Brooklyn Columbia Central 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 46 Burt Lake Northern…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyne City 43, Plymouth Christian 39

Brooklyn Columbia Central 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 46

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 56, Alanson 21

Fraser 57, Sterling Heights Stevenson 43

Gladstone 55, Escanaba 24

Greenville 54, Kent City 35

Hopkins 42, Wyoming Godwin Heights 20

Ludington 42, Manistee 39

Menominee 35, Peshtigo, Wis. 22

Niles Brandywine 60, Centreville 24

Onekama 53, Leroy Pine River 49

Rochester 61, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 17

Sandusky 58, Peck 35

Southfield A&T 49, Troy Athens 37

Sturgis 56, Mendon 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.