Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraga 56, Ewen – Trout Creek 53
Bark River-Harris 73, Carney-Nadeau 51
Battle Creek St Philip 65, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 58
Benzie Central 72, Muskegon Heights 62
Bessemer 45, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 37
Coopersville 56, Cadillac 50
Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Norway 54
Detroit Cass Tech 81, Michigan City, Ind. 73
Fraser 45, Sterling Heights Stevenson 39
Grand Rapids Covenant 46, Hamilton 38
Greenville 89, Kent City 42
Hannahville Indian 102, Rock Mid Peninsula 50
Hillman 52, Posen 40
Houghton 80, West Iron County 41
Kalkaska 55, Manton 54
Manistique 46, Engadine 31
Marion 61, Buckley 36
Mason County Central 51, Hart 47
Muskegon Orchard View 61, Fremont 34
Plymouth Christian 58, Boyne City 52
Ravenna 58, Hesperia 26
Sandusky 31, Peck 30
Stephenson 56, North Central 44
