Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraga 56, Ewen – Trout Creek 53

Bark River-Harris 73, Carney-Nadeau 51

Battle Creek St Philip 65, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 58

Benzie Central 72, Muskegon Heights 62

Bessemer 45, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 37

Coopersville 56, Cadillac 50

Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Norway 54

Detroit Cass Tech 81, Michigan City, Ind. 73

Fraser 45, Sterling Heights Stevenson 39

Grand Rapids Covenant 46, Hamilton 38

Greenville 89, Kent City 42

Hannahville Indian 102, Rock Mid Peninsula 50

Hillman 52, Posen 40

Houghton 80, West Iron County 41

Kalkaska 55, Manton 54

Manistique 46, Engadine 31

Marion 61, Buckley 36

Mason County Central 51, Hart 47

Muskegon Orchard View 61, Fremont 34

Plymouth Christian 58, Boyne City 52

Ravenna 58, Hesperia 26

Sandusky 31, Peck 30

Stephenson 56, North Central 44

