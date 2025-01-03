Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany County, N.C. 39, Grayson County 33 Central – Wise 58, Abingdon 45 Clover Hill 60, Prince…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany County, N.C. 39, Grayson County 33

Central – Wise 58, Abingdon 45

Clover Hill 60, Prince George 42

Fort Chiswell 64, Auburn 57

Gretna 69, Brookville 47

Hidden Valley 61, Pulaski County 60

Lee High 75, Rye Cove 44

Liberty Christian 68, Fluvanna 47

Marion 52, Rural Retreat 42

Mathews 58, Middlesex 55

North Cross 76, Parry McCluer High School 48

Spotswood 84, East Rockingham 46

Strasburg 70, Warren County 55

Perkins County Tournament=

J.R. Tucker 64, Patrick Henry 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

