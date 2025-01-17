Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander misses first game this season with sore right wrist

DALLAS (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer at 31.6 points per game, missed his…

DALLAS (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer at 31.6 points per game, missed his first game of the season Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks with a sore right wrist.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Gilgeous-Alexander arrived at American Airlines Center and mentioned the injury. Gilgeous-Amexander had 40 points and eight assists Thursday night in the Thunder’s 134-114 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a meeting of the teams with the NBA’s best records.

The seventh-year pro from Kentucky is averaging more than 30 points a game for the third consecutive season.

Oklahoma City (34-6) will end the first half of its season Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.