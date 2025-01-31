Three see red for Bremen but home side takes points in eventful win over Mainz

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen bounced back after missing an early penalty kick to beat Mainz 1-0 in the…

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen bounced back after missing an early penalty kick to beat Mainz 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday and move to within two points of the Champions League qualification places.

Mainz started the day in sixth place, three places above the home side, but it was Bremen who took the early initiative.

It should have gone ahead as early as the 10th minute but Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner saved a Marvin Ducksch penalty awarded after the keeper brought down Romano Schmid.

However, Bremen was not to be denied and four minutes later it took the lead. A corner ricocheted around the box and Leonardo Bittencourt stabbed in the loose ball from three meters out.

Bittencourt limped off after 33 minutes but it was only in the second half that Mainz threatened to draw level.

Danny da Costa’s deflected shot hit the post after an hour and then Paul Nebel saw his effort saved on the line by Niklas Stark eight minutes later.

Bremen also had a late goal disallowed for offside and then saw two men sent off in the dying seconds for timewasting, followed by coach Ole Werner after the final whistle.

The result lifted Werder two places into seventh, a point behind Mainz.

