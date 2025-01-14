Thornton and Ohio State host No. 24 Wisconsin

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -7; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits No. 24 Wisconsin after Bruce Thornton scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 73-71 overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Badgers have gone 9-1 in home games. Wisconsin ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by John Tonje averaging 4.3.

The Buckeyes are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Wisconsin averages 83.1 points, 12.0 more per game than the 71.1 Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Badgers.

Thornton is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.