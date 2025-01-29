Thompson and Peterka each score hat tricks in Sabres win over the Bruins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka each had a hat trick and an assist to lead the…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka each had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Thompson and Peterka became the first pair to score a hat trick in the same game for the Sabres since 2008.

Mason Lohrei and Brad Marchand scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for the Bruins who have won five of their past eight games following a six-game winless streak.

Zach Benson also scored for the Sabres and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves.

It was Peterka’s first career hat trick and Thompson’s seventh.

JETS 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves as Winnipeg won their fourth in a row, over Montreal.

Mark Scheifele also scored and Rasmus Kupari added an empty-net goal. Gabriel Vilardi provided two assists.

Juraj Slafkovsky gave Montreal an early lead and Sam Montembeault stopped 20 shots, but the Canadiens lost their third consecutive game after winning 10 of their previous 13.

Slafkovsky opened the scoring at 11:03 of the first period when he buried a behind-the-net feed from Nick Suzuki.

Connor evened the score at 15:36 of the first before Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead in the second.

Connor added his second with two seconds remaning in the middle period.

BLACKHAWKS 4, LIGHTNING 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Connor Bedard scored from a seemingly impossible angle, Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.

Landon Slaggert, Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Chicago, which won for just the third time in 18 games this season when trailing after the first period.

The 19-year-old Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, sparked the Blackhawks on a power play midway through the second. He drifted to near the bottom of the right circle before firing a shot through a tiny window that got past goaltender Jonas Johansson and hit the left post for his 14th goal of the season.

Johansson finished with 16 saves. Brayden Point scored early in the first period for Tampa Bay, which has lost four of five.

HURRICANES 4, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and added an assist, Frederik Andersen made 22 saves, and Carolina beat New York.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the fifth time in their last six games. The Rangers lost their second in a row after earning points in 10 straight games.

The shutout was Andersen’s first this season and the 28th of his career. He has won three straight since his return after knee surgery to improve to 6-1-0.

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers.

ISLANDERS 5, AVALANCHE 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Holmstrom scored twice and added an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves to lead New York to a win over Colorado.

Bo Horvat, Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov also scored for New York, which has won five-in-a-row.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 23 saves and Artturi Lehkonen and Jack Drury scored for the Avalanche.

Tied 1-1 entering the third period, New York scored four goals. Horvat’s 18th of the season with 8:37 left was the game winner.

CAPITALS 3, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Logan Thompson made 32 saves, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas scored goals, and Washington beat Calgary.

Blake Coleman scored on the power play for Calgary and Dustin Wolf had 20 stops.

Thompson was especially sharp early as the Flames outshot the visitors 13-5 in the first period. He made a pad save off Ryan Lomberg on a breakaway and a stick save off Nazem Kadri on a partial breakaway.

One day after signing a six-year contract extension worth $35.1 million, Thompson made it six straight wins while improving to 11-0-1 in his last dozen starts.

STARS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored 20 seconds into overtime to complete a natural hat trick and rally Dallas to a victory over Vegas.

It was Johnston’s second career hat trick as the Stars erased a 3-1 second-period deficit and won for the fourth time in five games. He also had a hat trick March 5 of last season at San Jose.

Mavrik Borque scored the other Stars goal, Roope Hintz had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves.

Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, Tomas Hertl scored a goal and Mark Stone had two assists. Adin Hill finished with 25 saves.

DUCKS 6, KRAKEN 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Mason McTavish scored the tying goal early in the second period and assisted on Robby Fabbri’s go-ahead goal 4:35 later, sending Anaheim to a victory over Seattle.

Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks, who took the lead for good with three goals in the first eight minutes of the second. Anaheim has won three straight after losing seven of eight.

McTavish, Fabbri, LaCombe and Vatrano each finished with a goal and an assist. Ryan Strome had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen, Mitchell Stephens, Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer turned away 17 shots.

