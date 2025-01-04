Thomas and San Francisco host Washington State

San Francisco Dons (13-3, 3-0 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-3, 2-0 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Francisco Dons (13-3, 3-0 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-3, 2-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Washington State after Malik Thomas scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 89-81 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 at home. Washington State ranks third in the WCC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 5.9.

The Dons have gone 3-0 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Washington State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 77.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 73.5 Washington State gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Dons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watts is averaging 12.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cougars.

Marcus Williams is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Dons: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

