The Sentry Scores

Saturday
At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Third Round
|Hideki Matsuyama
|65-65-62—192
|Collin Morikawa
|66-65-62—193
|Thomas Detry
|67-65-65—197
|Sungjae Im
|69-67-62—198
|Harry Hall
|68-65-66—199
|Max Greyserman
|70-67-63—200
|Tom Hoge
|64-68-68—200
|Will Zalatoris
|65-70-65—200
|Corey Conners
|66-66-69—201
|Cameron Davis
|73-64-64—201
|Maverick McNealy
|68-64-69—201
|Adam Scott
|68-69-64—201
|Sepp Straka
|69-65-67—201
|Cameron Young
|66-67-68—201
|Wyndham Clark
|69-64-69—202
|Tony Finau
|67-69-66—202
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-68-66—202
|Keegan Bradley
|69-64-70—203
|Patrick Cantlay
|74-64-65—203
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-65-67—203
|Ludvig Aberg
|69-70-65—204
|Sam Burns
|72-66-66—204
|Austin Eckroat
|68-68-68—204
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|73-65-66—204
|Adam Hadwin
|67-69-68—204
|Max Homa
|69-69-67—205
|Robert Macintyre
|70-66-69—205
|Aaron Rai
|68-71-66—205
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|73-70-63—206
|Patton Kizzire
|70-69-67—206
|Russell Henley
|70-69-68—207
|Viktor Hovland
|70-69-68—207
|Jason Day
|70-70-68—208
|Nicolas Echavarria
|71-71-66—208
|Xander Schauffele
|72-70-66—208
|Byeong Hun An
|70-70-69—209
|Brice Garnett
|69-71-69—209
|Si Woo Kim
|76-68-65—209
|Chris Kirk
|74-67-68—209
|J.T. Poston
|74-64-71—209
|Akshay Bhatia
|71-72-67—210
|Eric Cole
|74-68-68—210
|Billy Horschel
|72-69-69—210
|Stephan Jaeger
|72-67-71—210
|Denny McCarthy
|73-66-71—210
|Justin Thomas
|71-71-68—210
|Davis Thompson
|78-64-68—210
|Peter Malnati
|74-64-73—211
|Sahith Theegala
|76-68-67—211
|Kevin Yu
|73-68-70—211
|Chris Gotterup
|72-69-71—212
|Matthew McCarty
|74-67-71—212
|Nick Taylor
|73-73-66—212
|Matthieu Pavon
|74-70-69—213
|Nick Dunlap
|76-70-68—214
|Rafael Campos
|72-72-71—215
|Jake Knapp
|72-73-70—215
|Brian Harman
|75-74-70—219
|Davis Riley
|73-80-74—227
