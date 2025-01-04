Live Radio
The Sentry Scores

The Associated Press

January 4, 2025, 8:04 PM

Saturday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 65-65-62—192
Collin Morikawa 66-65-62—193
Thomas Detry 67-65-65—197
Sungjae Im 69-67-62—198
Harry Hall 68-65-66—199
Max Greyserman 70-67-63—200
Tom Hoge 64-68-68—200
Will Zalatoris 65-70-65—200
Corey Conners 66-66-69—201
Cameron Davis 73-64-64—201
Maverick McNealy 68-64-69—201
Adam Scott 68-69-64—201
Sepp Straka 69-65-67—201
Cameron Young 66-67-68—201
Wyndham Clark 69-64-69—202
Tony Finau 67-69-66—202
Jhonattan Vegas 68-68-66—202
Keegan Bradley 69-64-70—203
Patrick Cantlay 74-64-65—203
Taylor Pendrith 71-65-67—203
Ludvig Aberg 69-70-65—204
Sam Burns 72-66-66—204
Austin Eckroat 68-68-68—204
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-65-66—204
Adam Hadwin 67-69-68—204
Max Homa 69-69-67—205
Robert Macintyre 70-66-69—205
Aaron Rai 68-71-66—205
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-70-63—206
Patton Kizzire 70-69-67—206
Russell Henley 70-69-68—207
Viktor Hovland 70-69-68—207
Jason Day 70-70-68—208
Nicolas Echavarria 71-71-66—208
Xander Schauffele 72-70-66—208
Byeong Hun An 70-70-69—209
Brice Garnett 69-71-69—209
Si Woo Kim 76-68-65—209
Chris Kirk 74-67-68—209
J.T. Poston 74-64-71—209
Akshay Bhatia 71-72-67—210
Eric Cole 74-68-68—210
Billy Horschel 72-69-69—210
Stephan Jaeger 72-67-71—210
Denny McCarthy 73-66-71—210
Justin Thomas 71-71-68—210
Davis Thompson 78-64-68—210
Peter Malnati 74-64-73—211
Sahith Theegala 76-68-67—211
Kevin Yu 73-68-70—211
Chris Gotterup 72-69-71—212
Matthew McCarty 74-67-71—212
Nick Taylor 73-73-66—212
Matthieu Pavon 74-70-69—213
Nick Dunlap 76-70-68—214
Rafael Campos 72-72-71—215
Jake Knapp 72-73-70—215
Brian Harman 75-74-70—219
Davis Riley 73-80-74—227

