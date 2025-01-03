The Sentry Scores

Friday
At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Second Round
|Hideki Matsuyama
|65-65—130
|Collin Morikawa
|66-65—131
|Corey Conners
|66-66—132
|Thomas Detry
|67-65—132
|Tom Hoge
|64-68—132
|Maverick McNealy
|68-64—132
|Keegan Bradley
|69-64—133
|Wyndham Clark
|69-64—133
|Harry Hall
|68-65—133
|Cameron Young
|66-67—133
|Sepp Straka
|69-65—134
|Will Zalatoris
|65-70—135
|Austin Eckroat
|68-68—136
|Tony Finau
|67-69—136
|Adam Hadwin
|67-69—136
|Sungjae Im
|69-67—136
|Robert Macintyre
|70-66—136
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-65—136
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-68—136
|Cameron Davis
|73-64—137
|Max Greyserman
|70-67—137
|Adam Scott
|68-69—137
|Sam Burns
|72-66—138
|Patrick Cantlay
|74-64—138
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|73-65—138
|Max Homa
|69-69—138
|Peter Malnati
|74-64—138
|J.T. Poston
|74-64—138
|Ludvig Aberg
|69-70—139
|Russell Henley
|70-69—139
|Viktor Hovland
|70-69—139
|Stephan Jaeger
|72-67—139
|Patton Kizzire
|70-69—139
|Denny McCarthy
|73-66—139
|Aaron Rai
|68-71—139
|Byeong Hun An
|70-70—140
|Jason Day
|70-70—140
|Brice Garnett
|69-71—140
|Chris Gotterup
|72-69—141
|Billy Horschel
|72-69—141
|Chris Kirk
|74-67—141
|Matthew McCarty
|74-67—141
|Kevin Yu
|73-68—141
|Eric Cole
|74-68—142
|Nicolas Echavarria
|71-71—142
|Xander Schauffele
|72-70—142
|Justin Thomas
|71-71—142
|Davis Thompson
|78-64—142
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|73-70—143
|Akshay Bhatia
|71-72—143
|Rafael Campos
|72-72—144
|Si Woo Kim
|76-68—144
|Matthieu Pavon
|74-70—144
|Sahith Theegala
|76-68—144
|Jake Knapp
|72-73—145
|Nick Dunlap
|76-70—146
|Nick Taylor
|73-73—146
|Brian Harman
|75-74—149
|Davis Riley
|73-80—153
