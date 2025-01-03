Live Radio
Home » Sports » The Sentry Scores

The Sentry Scores

The Associated Press

January 3, 2025, 9:49 PM

Friday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

Second Round

Hideki Matsuyama 65-65—130
Collin Morikawa 66-65—131
Corey Conners 66-66—132
Thomas Detry 67-65—132
Tom Hoge 64-68—132
Maverick McNealy 68-64—132
Keegan Bradley 69-64—133
Wyndham Clark 69-64—133
Harry Hall 68-65—133
Cameron Young 66-67—133
Sepp Straka 69-65—134
Will Zalatoris 65-70—135
Austin Eckroat 68-68—136
Tony Finau 67-69—136
Adam Hadwin 67-69—136
Sungjae Im 69-67—136
Robert Macintyre 70-66—136
Taylor Pendrith 71-65—136
Jhonattan Vegas 68-68—136
Cameron Davis 73-64—137
Max Greyserman 70-67—137
Adam Scott 68-69—137
Sam Burns 72-66—138
Patrick Cantlay 74-64—138
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-65—138
Max Homa 69-69—138
Peter Malnati 74-64—138
J.T. Poston 74-64—138
Ludvig Aberg 69-70—139
Russell Henley 70-69—139
Viktor Hovland 70-69—139
Stephan Jaeger 72-67—139
Patton Kizzire 70-69—139
Denny McCarthy 73-66—139
Aaron Rai 68-71—139
Byeong Hun An 70-70—140
Jason Day 70-70—140
Brice Garnett 69-71—140
Chris Gotterup 72-69—141
Billy Horschel 72-69—141
Chris Kirk 74-67—141
Matthew McCarty 74-67—141
Kevin Yu 73-68—141
Eric Cole 74-68—142
Nicolas Echavarria 71-71—142
Xander Schauffele 72-70—142
Justin Thomas 71-71—142
Davis Thompson 78-64—142
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-70—143
Akshay Bhatia 71-72—143
Rafael Campos 72-72—144
Si Woo Kim 76-68—144
Matthieu Pavon 74-70—144
Sahith Theegala 76-68—144
Jake Knapp 72-73—145
Nick Dunlap 76-70—146
Nick Taylor 73-73—146
Brian Harman 75-74—149
Davis Riley 73-80—153

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up