The Sentry Scores

Thursday
At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
First Round
|Tom Hoge
|31-33—64
|Hideki Matsuyama
|32-33—65
|Will Zalatoris
|31-34—65
|Corey Conners
|32-34—66
|Collin Morikawa
|33-33—66
|Cameron Young
|32-34—66
|Thomas Detry
|34-33—67
|Tony Finau
|32-35—67
|Adam Hadwin
|31-36—67
|Austin Eckroat
|32-36—68
|Harry Hall
|30-38—68
|Maverick McNealy
|34-34—68
|Aaron Rai
|34-34—68
|Adam Scott
|36-32—68
|Jhonattan Vegas
|32-36—68
|Ludvig Aberg
|34-35—69
|Keegan Bradley
|36-33—69
|Wyndham Clark
|36-33—69
|Brice Garnett
|35-34—69
|Max Homa
|34-35—69
|Sungjae Im
|34-35—69
|Sepp Straka
|34-35—69
|Byeong Hun An
|36-34—70
|Jason Day
|35-35—70
|Max Greyserman
|35-35—70
|Russell Henley
|35-35—70
|Viktor Hovland
|32-38—70
|Patton Kizzire
|35-35—70
|Robert Macintyre
|35-35—70
|Akshay Bhatia
|37-34—71
|Nicolas Echavarria
|33-38—71
|Taylor Pendrith
|34-37—71
|Justin Thomas
|35-36—71
|Sam Burns
|36-36—72
|Rafael Campos
|37-35—72
|Chris Gotterup
|35-37—72
|Billy Horschel
|36-36—72
|Stephan Jaeger
|36-36—72
|Jake Knapp
|37-35—72
|Xander Schauffele
|35-37—72
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|35-38—73
|Cameron Davis
|39-34—73
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|37-36—73
|Denny McCarthy
|36-37—73
|Davis Riley
|37-36—73
|Nick Taylor
|36-37—73
|Kevin Yu
|38-35—73
|Patrick Cantlay
|39-35—74
|Eric Cole
|36-38—74
|Chris Kirk
|36-38—74
|Peter Malnati
|37-37—74
|Matthew McCarty
|36-38—74
|Matthieu Pavon
|36-38—74
|J.T. Poston
|37-37—74
|Brian Harman
|37-38—75
|Nick Dunlap
|39-37—76
|Si Woo Kim
|36-40—76
|Sahith Theegala
|40-36—76
|Davis Thompson
|39-39—78
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.