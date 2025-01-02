Live Radio
The Sentry Scores

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 10:17 PM

Thursday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

First Round

Tom Hoge 31-33—64
Hideki Matsuyama 32-33—65
Will Zalatoris 31-34—65
Corey Conners 32-34—66
Collin Morikawa 33-33—66
Cameron Young 32-34—66
Thomas Detry 34-33—67
Tony Finau 32-35—67
Adam Hadwin 31-36—67
Austin Eckroat 32-36—68
Harry Hall 30-38—68
Maverick McNealy 34-34—68
Aaron Rai 34-34—68
Adam Scott 36-32—68
Jhonattan Vegas 32-36—68
Ludvig Aberg 34-35—69
Keegan Bradley 36-33—69
Wyndham Clark 36-33—69
Brice Garnett 35-34—69
Max Homa 34-35—69
Sungjae Im 34-35—69
Sepp Straka 34-35—69
Byeong Hun An 36-34—70
Jason Day 35-35—70
Max Greyserman 35-35—70
Russell Henley 35-35—70
Viktor Hovland 32-38—70
Patton Kizzire 35-35—70
Robert Macintyre 35-35—70
Akshay Bhatia 37-34—71
Nicolas Echavarria 33-38—71
Taylor Pendrith 34-37—71
Justin Thomas 35-36—71
Sam Burns 36-36—72
Rafael Campos 37-35—72
Chris Gotterup 35-37—72
Billy Horschel 36-36—72
Stephan Jaeger 36-36—72
Jake Knapp 37-35—72
Xander Schauffele 35-37—72
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-38—73
Cameron Davis 39-34—73
Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36—73
Denny McCarthy 36-37—73
Davis Riley 37-36—73
Nick Taylor 36-37—73
Kevin Yu 38-35—73
Patrick Cantlay 39-35—74
Eric Cole 36-38—74
Chris Kirk 36-38—74
Peter Malnati 37-37—74
Matthew McCarty 36-38—74
Matthieu Pavon 36-38—74
J.T. Poston 37-37—74
Brian Harman 37-38—75
Nick Dunlap 39-37—76
Si Woo Kim 36-40—76
Sahith Theegala 40-36—76
Davis Thompson 39-39—78

