The Sentry Par Scores

Saturday
At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Third Round
|Hideki Matsuyama
|65-65-62—192
|-27
|Collin Morikawa
|66-65-62—193
|-26
|Thomas Detry
|67-65-65—197
|-22
|Sungjae Im
|69-67-62—198
|-21
|Harry Hall
|68-65-66—199
|-20
|Max Greyserman
|70-67-63—200
|-19
|Tom Hoge
|64-68-68—200
|-19
|Will Zalatoris
|65-70-65—200
|-19
|Corey Conners
|66-66-69—201
|-18
|Cameron Davis
|73-64-64—201
|-18
|Maverick McNealy
|68-64-69—201
|-18
|Adam Scott
|68-69-64—201
|-18
|Sepp Straka
|69-65-67—201
|-18
|Cameron Young
|66-67-68—201
|-18
|Wyndham Clark
|69-64-69—202
|-17
|Tony Finau
|67-69-66—202
|-17
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-68-66—202
|-17
|Keegan Bradley
|69-64-70—203
|-16
|Patrick Cantlay
|74-64-65—203
|-16
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-65-67—203
|-16
|Ludvig Aberg
|69-70-65—204
|-15
|Sam Burns
|72-66-66—204
|-15
|Austin Eckroat
|68-68-68—204
|-15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|73-65-66—204
|-15
|Adam Hadwin
|67-69-68—204
|-15
|Max Homa
|69-69-67—205
|-14
|Robert Macintyre
|70-66-69—205
|-14
|Aaron Rai
|68-71-66—205
|-14
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|73-70-63—206
|-13
|Patton Kizzire
|70-69-67—206
|-13
|Russell Henley
|70-69-68—207
|-12
|Viktor Hovland
|70-69-68—207
|-12
|Jason Day
|70-70-68—208
|-11
|Nicolas Echavarria
|71-71-66—208
|-11
|Xander Schauffele
|72-70-66—208
|-11
|Byeong Hun An
|70-70-69—209
|-10
|Brice Garnett
|69-71-69—209
|-10
|Si Woo Kim
|76-68-65—209
|-10
|Chris Kirk
|74-67-68—209
|-10
|J.T. Poston
|74-64-71—209
|-10
|Akshay Bhatia
|71-72-67—210
|-9
|Eric Cole
|74-68-68—210
|-9
|Billy Horschel
|72-69-69—210
|-9
|Stephan Jaeger
|72-67-71—210
|-9
|Denny McCarthy
|73-66-71—210
|-9
|Justin Thomas
|71-71-68—210
|-9
|Davis Thompson
|78-64-68—210
|-9
|Peter Malnati
|74-64-73—211
|-8
|Sahith Theegala
|76-68-67—211
|-8
|Kevin Yu
|73-68-70—211
|-8
|Chris Gotterup
|72-69-71—212
|-7
|Matthew McCarty
|74-67-71—212
|-7
|Nick Taylor
|73-73-66—212
|-7
|Matthieu Pavon
|74-70-69—213
|-6
|Nick Dunlap
|76-70-68—214
|-5
|Rafael Campos
|72-72-71—215
|-4
|Jake Knapp
|72-73-70—215
|-4
|Brian Harman
|75-74-70—219
|E
|Davis Riley
|73-80-74—227
|+8
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.