Live Radio
Home » Sports » The Sentry Par Scores

The Sentry Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 4, 2025, 8:03 PM

Saturday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 65-65-62—192 -27
Collin Morikawa 66-65-62—193 -26
Thomas Detry 67-65-65—197 -22
Sungjae Im 69-67-62—198 -21
Harry Hall 68-65-66—199 -20
Max Greyserman 70-67-63—200 -19
Tom Hoge 64-68-68—200 -19
Will Zalatoris 65-70-65—200 -19
Corey Conners 66-66-69—201 -18
Cameron Davis 73-64-64—201 -18
Maverick McNealy 68-64-69—201 -18
Adam Scott 68-69-64—201 -18
Sepp Straka 69-65-67—201 -18
Cameron Young 66-67-68—201 -18
Wyndham Clark 69-64-69—202 -17
Tony Finau 67-69-66—202 -17
Jhonattan Vegas 68-68-66—202 -17
Keegan Bradley 69-64-70—203 -16
Patrick Cantlay 74-64-65—203 -16
Taylor Pendrith 71-65-67—203 -16
Ludvig Aberg 69-70-65—204 -15
Sam Burns 72-66-66—204 -15
Austin Eckroat 68-68-68—204 -15
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-65-66—204 -15
Adam Hadwin 67-69-68—204 -15
Max Homa 69-69-67—205 -14
Robert Macintyre 70-66-69—205 -14
Aaron Rai 68-71-66—205 -14
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-70-63—206 -13
Patton Kizzire 70-69-67—206 -13
Russell Henley 70-69-68—207 -12
Viktor Hovland 70-69-68—207 -12
Jason Day 70-70-68—208 -11
Nicolas Echavarria 71-71-66—208 -11
Xander Schauffele 72-70-66—208 -11
Byeong Hun An 70-70-69—209 -10
Brice Garnett 69-71-69—209 -10
Si Woo Kim 76-68-65—209 -10
Chris Kirk 74-67-68—209 -10
J.T. Poston 74-64-71—209 -10
Akshay Bhatia 71-72-67—210 -9
Eric Cole 74-68-68—210 -9
Billy Horschel 72-69-69—210 -9
Stephan Jaeger 72-67-71—210 -9
Denny McCarthy 73-66-71—210 -9
Justin Thomas 71-71-68—210 -9
Davis Thompson 78-64-68—210 -9
Peter Malnati 74-64-73—211 -8
Sahith Theegala 76-68-67—211 -8
Kevin Yu 73-68-70—211 -8
Chris Gotterup 72-69-71—212 -7
Matthew McCarty 74-67-71—212 -7
Nick Taylor 73-73-66—212 -7
Matthieu Pavon 74-70-69—213 -6
Nick Dunlap 76-70-68—214 -5
Rafael Campos 72-72-71—215 -4
Jake Knapp 72-73-70—215 -4
Brian Harman 75-74-70—219 E
Davis Riley 73-80-74—227 +8

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up