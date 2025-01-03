Live Radio
Home » Sports » The Sentry Par Scores

The Sentry Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 3, 2025, 9:49 PM

Friday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

Second Round

Hideki Matsuyama 65-65—130 -16
Collin Morikawa 66-65—131 -15
Corey Conners 66-66—132 -14
Thomas Detry 67-65—132 -14
Tom Hoge 64-68—132 -14
Maverick McNealy 68-64—132 -14
Keegan Bradley 69-64—133 -13
Wyndham Clark 69-64—133 -13
Harry Hall 68-65—133 -13
Cameron Young 66-67—133 -13
Sepp Straka 69-65—134 -12
Will Zalatoris 65-70—135 -11
Austin Eckroat 68-68—136 -10
Tony Finau 67-69—136 -10
Adam Hadwin 67-69—136 -10
Sungjae Im 69-67—136 -10
Robert Macintyre 70-66—136 -10
Taylor Pendrith 71-65—136 -10
Jhonattan Vegas 68-68—136 -10
Cameron Davis 73-64—137 -9
Max Greyserman 70-67—137 -9
Adam Scott 68-69—137 -9
Sam Burns 72-66—138 -8
Patrick Cantlay 74-64—138 -8
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-65—138 -8
Max Homa 69-69—138 -8
Peter Malnati 74-64—138 -8
J.T. Poston 74-64—138 -8
Ludvig Aberg 69-70—139 -7
Russell Henley 70-69—139 -7
Viktor Hovland 70-69—139 -7
Stephan Jaeger 72-67—139 -7
Patton Kizzire 70-69—139 -7
Denny McCarthy 73-66—139 -7
Aaron Rai 68-71—139 -7
Byeong Hun An 70-70—140 -6
Jason Day 70-70—140 -6
Brice Garnett 69-71—140 -6
Chris Gotterup 72-69—141 -5
Billy Horschel 72-69—141 -5
Chris Kirk 74-67—141 -5
Matthew McCarty 74-67—141 -5
Kevin Yu 73-68—141 -5
Eric Cole 74-68—142 -4
Nicolas Echavarria 71-71—142 -4
Xander Schauffele 72-70—142 -4
Justin Thomas 71-71—142 -4
Davis Thompson 78-64—142 -4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-70—143 -3
Akshay Bhatia 71-72—143 -3
Rafael Campos 72-72—144 -2
Si Woo Kim 76-68—144 -2
Matthieu Pavon 74-70—144 -2
Sahith Theegala 76-68—144 -2
Jake Knapp 72-73—145 -1
Nick Dunlap 76-70—146 E
Nick Taylor 73-73—146 E
Brian Harman 75-74—149 +3
Davis Riley 73-80—153 +7

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up