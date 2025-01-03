The Sentry Par Scores

Friday
At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Second Round
|Hideki Matsuyama
|65-65—130
|-16
|Collin Morikawa
|66-65—131
|-15
|Corey Conners
|66-66—132
|-14
|Thomas Detry
|67-65—132
|-14
|Tom Hoge
|64-68—132
|-14
|Maverick McNealy
|68-64—132
|-14
|Keegan Bradley
|69-64—133
|-13
|Wyndham Clark
|69-64—133
|-13
|Harry Hall
|68-65—133
|-13
|Cameron Young
|66-67—133
|-13
|Sepp Straka
|69-65—134
|-12
|Will Zalatoris
|65-70—135
|-11
|Austin Eckroat
|68-68—136
|-10
|Tony Finau
|67-69—136
|-10
|Adam Hadwin
|67-69—136
|-10
|Sungjae Im
|69-67—136
|-10
|Robert Macintyre
|70-66—136
|-10
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-65—136
|-10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-68—136
|-10
|Cameron Davis
|73-64—137
|-9
|Max Greyserman
|70-67—137
|-9
|Adam Scott
|68-69—137
|-9
|Sam Burns
|72-66—138
|-8
|Patrick Cantlay
|74-64—138
|-8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|73-65—138
|-8
|Max Homa
|69-69—138
|-8
|Peter Malnati
|74-64—138
|-8
|J.T. Poston
|74-64—138
|-8
|Ludvig Aberg
|69-70—139
|-7
|Russell Henley
|70-69—139
|-7
|Viktor Hovland
|70-69—139
|-7
|Stephan Jaeger
|72-67—139
|-7
|Patton Kizzire
|70-69—139
|-7
|Denny McCarthy
|73-66—139
|-7
|Aaron Rai
|68-71—139
|-7
|Byeong Hun An
|70-70—140
|-6
|Jason Day
|70-70—140
|-6
|Brice Garnett
|69-71—140
|-6
|Chris Gotterup
|72-69—141
|-5
|Billy Horschel
|72-69—141
|-5
|Chris Kirk
|74-67—141
|-5
|Matthew McCarty
|74-67—141
|-5
|Kevin Yu
|73-68—141
|-5
|Eric Cole
|74-68—142
|-4
|Nicolas Echavarria
|71-71—142
|-4
|Xander Schauffele
|72-70—142
|-4
|Justin Thomas
|71-71—142
|-4
|Davis Thompson
|78-64—142
|-4
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|73-70—143
|-3
|Akshay Bhatia
|71-72—143
|-3
|Rafael Campos
|72-72—144
|-2
|Si Woo Kim
|76-68—144
|-2
|Matthieu Pavon
|74-70—144
|-2
|Sahith Theegala
|76-68—144
|-2
|Jake Knapp
|72-73—145
|-1
|Nick Dunlap
|76-70—146
|E
|Nick Taylor
|73-73—146
|E
|Brian Harman
|75-74—149
|+3
|Davis Riley
|73-80—153
|+7
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.