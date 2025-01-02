Live Radio
The Sentry Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 10:16 PM

Thursday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

First Round

Tom Hoge 31-33—64 -9
Hideki Matsuyama 32-33—65 -8
Will Zalatoris 31-34—65 -8
Corey Conners 32-34—66 -7
Collin Morikawa 33-33—66 -7
Cameron Young 32-34—66 -7
Thomas Detry 34-33—67 -6
Tony Finau 32-35—67 -6
Adam Hadwin 31-36—67 -6
Austin Eckroat 32-36—68 -5
Harry Hall 30-38—68 -5
Maverick McNealy 34-34—68 -5
Aaron Rai 34-34—68 -5
Adam Scott 36-32—68 -5
Jhonattan Vegas 32-36—68 -5
Ludvig Aberg 34-35—69 -4
Keegan Bradley 36-33—69 -4
Wyndham Clark 36-33—69 -4
Brice Garnett 35-34—69 -4
Max Homa 34-35—69 -4
Sungjae Im 34-35—69 -4
Sepp Straka 34-35—69 -4
Byeong Hun An 36-34—70 -3
Jason Day 35-35—70 -3
Max Greyserman 35-35—70 -3
Russell Henley 35-35—70 -3
Viktor Hovland 32-38—70 -3
Patton Kizzire 35-35—70 -3
Robert Macintyre 35-35—70 -3
Akshay Bhatia 37-34—71 -2
Nicolas Echavarria 33-38—71 -2
Taylor Pendrith 34-37—71 -2
Justin Thomas 35-36—71 -2
Sam Burns 36-36—72 -1
Rafael Campos 37-35—72 -1
Chris Gotterup 35-37—72 -1
Billy Horschel 36-36—72 -1
Stephan Jaeger 36-36—72 -1
Jake Knapp 37-35—72 -1
Xander Schauffele 35-37—72 -1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-38—73 E
Cameron Davis 39-34—73 E
Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36—73 E
Denny McCarthy 36-37—73 E
Davis Riley 37-36—73 E
Nick Taylor 36-37—73 E
Kevin Yu 38-35—73 E
Patrick Cantlay 39-35—74 +1
Eric Cole 36-38—74 +1
Chris Kirk 36-38—74 +1
Peter Malnati 37-37—74 +1
Matthew McCarty 36-38—74 +1
Matthieu Pavon 36-38—74 +1
J.T. Poston 37-37—74 +1
Brian Harman 37-38—75 +2
Nick Dunlap 39-37—76 +3
Si Woo Kim 36-40—76 +3
Sahith Theegala 40-36—76 +3
Davis Thompson 39-39—78 +5

