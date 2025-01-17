Live Radio
The American Express Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 17, 2025, 7:38 PM

Friday

La Quinta, Calif.

a-Pete Dye Stadium Course (Host Course)

7,210 yards; Par 72

b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course

7,147 yards; Par 72

c-La Quinta Country Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.8 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses.

Rico Hoey 65c-63b—128 -16
Charley Hoffman 65c-63b—128 -16
Mark Hubbard 65b-64a—129 -15
Justin Lower 63c-66b—129 -15
Sepp Straka 65b-64a—129 -15
Jason Day 64c-66b—130 -14
J.J. Spaun 64c-66b—130 -14
Rickie Fowler 69c-62b—131 -13
Nick Taylor 65a-66c—131 -13
Justin Thomas 67c-64b—131 -13
Patrick Cantlay 68c-64b—132 -12
Doug Ghim 68c-64b—132 -12
Will Zalatoris 66c-66b—132 -12
Quade Cummins 66c-67b—133 -11
Harry Higgs 65b-68a—133 -11
Ryan Palmer 66c-67b—133 -11
Sam Ryder 67c-66b—133 -11
Michael Thorbjornsen 65c-68b—133 -11
Carson Young 65a-68c—133 -11
Sam Burns 68c-66b—134 -10
Harry Hall 66b-68a—134 -10
Billy Horschel 66c-68b—134 -10
Rikuya Hoshino 67c-67b—134 -10
Chris Kirk 64c-70b—134 -10
Matteo Manassero 68c-66b—134 -10
Keith Mitchell 66c-68b—134 -10
Vincent Norrman 68a-66c—134 -10
John Pak 67c-67b—134 -10
Matthew Riedel 68b-66a—134 -10
Camilo Villegas 72c-62b—134 -10
Daniel Berger 68b-67a—135 -9
Joel Dahmen 64b-71a—135 -9
Tony Finau 69c-66b—135 -9
Max Greyserman 69c-66b—135 -9
Ben Griffin 66b-69a—135 -9
Ben Kohles 70c-65b—135 -9
Taylor Moore 67b-68a—135 -9
Isaiah Salinda 67c-68b—135 -9
Jesper Svensson 68a-67c—135 -9
Blades Brown 72c-64b—136 -8
Cameron Davis 69a-67c—136 -8
Nick Dunlap 67c-69b—136 -8
Lee Hodges 66b-70a—136 -8
Beau Hossler 66b-70a—136 -8
Zach Johnson 69c-67b—136 -8
Kurt Kitayama 69c-67b—136 -8
Frankie Capan 69b-68a—137 -7
Eric Cole 68c-69b—137 -7
Nicolas Echavarria 69c-68b—137 -7
Ryo Hisatsune 67b-70a—137 -7
Matt Kuchar 71a-66c—137 -7
Francesco Molinari 67b-70a—137 -7
Jeremy Paul 68c-69b—137 -7
Kevin Roy 71a-66c—137 -7
Matti Schmid 64b-73a—137 -7
Alex Smalley 68a-69c—137 -7
Tim Widing 70c-67b—137 -7
Harris English 70a-68c—138 -6
Brice Garnett 69b-69a—138 -6
Noah Goodwin 69c-69b—138 -6
Will Gordon 69b-69a—138 -6
Lanto Griffin 71a-67c—138 -6
Tom Hoge 69b-69a—138 -6
Mackenzie Hughes 70a-68c—138 -6
Si Woo Kim 68c-70b—138 -6
Taylor Montgomery 72a-66c—138 -6
Henrik Norlander 67b-71a—138 -6
Victor Perez 69b-69a—138 -6
J.T. Poston 62b-76a—138 -6
Chez Reavie 71a-67c—138 -6
Greyson Sigg 69c-69b—138 -6
Brandt Snedeker 68c-70b—138 -6
Sam Stevens 72a-66c—138 -6
Davis Thompson 69c-69b—138 -6
Alejandro Tosti 65b-73a—138 -6
Sami Valimaki 67b-71a—138 -6
Vince Whaley 70c-68b—138 -6
Jacob Bridgeman 70a-69c—139 -5
Brian Campbell 70b-69a—139 -5
Rafael Campos 68c-71b—139 -5
Ricky Castillo 72a-67c—139 -5
Ryan Gerard 67b-72a—139 -5
Adam Hadwin 69c-70b—139 -5
Brian Harman 68b-71a—139 -5
Joe Highsmith 75a-64c—139 -5
Takumi Kanaya 72a-67c—139 -5
Patton Kizzire 72a-67c—139 -5
Peter Malnati 71c-68b—139 -5
Matthew McCarty 70a-69c—139 -5
Trey Mullinax 68a-71c—139 -5
Patrick Rodgers 72a-67c—139 -5
Kris Ventura 72a-67c—139 -5
Wyndham Clark 71c-69b—140 -4
Michael Kim 67b-73a—140 -4
Nate Lashley 71b-69a—140 -4
Luke List 72a-68c—140 -4
Mac Meissner 71b-69a—140 -4
Kaito Onishi 70c-70b—140 -4
Chad Ramey 67b-73a—140 -4
Braden Thornberry 71c-69b—140 -4
Kevin Yu 69a-71c—140 -4
Patrick Fishburn 72c-69b—141 -3
Nick Hardy 73a-68c—141 -3
Chan Kim 75a-66c—141 -3
Ben Martin 66b-75a—141 -3
Andrew Putnam 73a-68c—141 -3
Danny Walker 68b-73a—141 -3
Norman Xiong 70b-71a—141 -3
Anders Albertson 73a-69c—142 -2
Aaron Baddeley 74a-68c—142 -2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 74a-68c—142 -2
Trevor Cone 67b-75a—142 -2
Taylor Dickson 71c-71b—142 -2
Chris Gotterup 67b-75a—142 -2
Emiliano Grillo 76a-66c—142 -2
Sungjae Im 77a-65c—142 -2
Tom Kim 73a-69c—142 -2
David Skinns 67b-75a—142 -2
Kevin Streelman 70c-72b—142 -2
Jackson Suber 65a-77c—142 -2
Adam Svensson 71b-71a—142 -2
Zac Blair 73a-70c—143 -1
Lucas Glover 73a-70c—143 -1
Bill Haas 73a-70c—143 -1
Chandler Phillips 70b-73a—143 -1
Aldrich Potgieter 71c-72b—143 -1
Erik Van Rooyen 71a-72c—143 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 71b-72a—143 -1
Cameron Young 69b-74a—143 -1
Jake Knapp 73b-71a—144 E
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70b-74a—144 E
David Lipsky 72b-72a—144 E
Max McGreevy 70b-74a—144 E
Kyle Mendoza 76a-68c—144 E
Ben Silverman 72a-72c—144 E
Mason Andersen 72a-73c—145 +1
Hayden Buckley 70b-75a—145 +1
Bronson Burgoon 71a-74c—145 +1
Jason Dufner 70b-75a—145 +1
Danny Willett 71b-74a—145 +1
Wesley Bryan 75a-71c—146 +2
Kevin Kisner 71c-75b—146 +2
Paul Peterson 76a-70c—146 +2
Thomas Rosenmueller 77a-69c—146 +2
Antoine Rozner 67b-79a—146 +2
Kevin Velo 76a-70c—146 +2
Will Chandler 75a-72c—147 +3
Steven Fisk 73b-74a—147 +3
Chesson Hadley 68b-80a—148 +4
Philip Knowles 78a-70c—148 +4
Brendon Todd 76a-72c—148 +4
William Mouw 68b-81a—149 +5
Andrew Novak 75c-74b—149 +5
Davis Riley 80a-75c—155 +11
Cristobal Del Solar 75b-82a—157 +13
Adam Schenk 74a-WD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

