The American Express Par Scores

Friday
La Quinta, Calif.
a-Pete Dye Stadium Course (Host Course)
7,210 yards; Par 72
b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course
7,147 yards; Par 72
c-La Quinta Country Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.8 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on three courses.
|Rico Hoey
|65c-63b—128
|-16
|Charley Hoffman
|65c-63b—128
|-16
|Mark Hubbard
|65b-64a—129
|-15
|Justin Lower
|63c-66b—129
|-15
|Sepp Straka
|65b-64a—129
|-15
|Jason Day
|64c-66b—130
|-14
|J.J. Spaun
|64c-66b—130
|-14
|Rickie Fowler
|69c-62b—131
|-13
|Nick Taylor
|65a-66c—131
|-13
|Justin Thomas
|67c-64b—131
|-13
|Patrick Cantlay
|68c-64b—132
|-12
|Doug Ghim
|68c-64b—132
|-12
|Will Zalatoris
|66c-66b—132
|-12
|Quade Cummins
|66c-67b—133
|-11
|Harry Higgs
|65b-68a—133
|-11
|Ryan Palmer
|66c-67b—133
|-11
|Sam Ryder
|67c-66b—133
|-11
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|65c-68b—133
|-11
|Carson Young
|65a-68c—133
|-11
|Sam Burns
|68c-66b—134
|-10
|Harry Hall
|66b-68a—134
|-10
|Billy Horschel
|66c-68b—134
|-10
|Rikuya Hoshino
|67c-67b—134
|-10
|Chris Kirk
|64c-70b—134
|-10
|Matteo Manassero
|68c-66b—134
|-10
|Keith Mitchell
|66c-68b—134
|-10
|Vincent Norrman
|68a-66c—134
|-10
|John Pak
|67c-67b—134
|-10
|Matthew Riedel
|68b-66a—134
|-10
|Camilo Villegas
|72c-62b—134
|-10
|Daniel Berger
|68b-67a—135
|-9
|Joel Dahmen
|64b-71a—135
|-9
|Tony Finau
|69c-66b—135
|-9
|Max Greyserman
|69c-66b—135
|-9
|Ben Griffin
|66b-69a—135
|-9
|Ben Kohles
|70c-65b—135
|-9
|Taylor Moore
|67b-68a—135
|-9
|Isaiah Salinda
|67c-68b—135
|-9
|Jesper Svensson
|68a-67c—135
|-9
|Blades Brown
|72c-64b—136
|-8
|Cameron Davis
|69a-67c—136
|-8
|Nick Dunlap
|67c-69b—136
|-8
|Lee Hodges
|66b-70a—136
|-8
|Beau Hossler
|66b-70a—136
|-8
|Zach Johnson
|69c-67b—136
|-8
|Kurt Kitayama
|69c-67b—136
|-8
|Frankie Capan
|69b-68a—137
|-7
|Eric Cole
|68c-69b—137
|-7
|Nicolas Echavarria
|69c-68b—137
|-7
|Ryo Hisatsune
|67b-70a—137
|-7
|Matt Kuchar
|71a-66c—137
|-7
|Francesco Molinari
|67b-70a—137
|-7
|Jeremy Paul
|68c-69b—137
|-7
|Kevin Roy
|71a-66c—137
|-7
|Matti Schmid
|64b-73a—137
|-7
|Alex Smalley
|68a-69c—137
|-7
|Tim Widing
|70c-67b—137
|-7
|Harris English
|70a-68c—138
|-6
|Brice Garnett
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|Noah Goodwin
|69c-69b—138
|-6
|Will Gordon
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|Lanto Griffin
|71a-67c—138
|-6
|Tom Hoge
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|Mackenzie Hughes
|70a-68c—138
|-6
|Si Woo Kim
|68c-70b—138
|-6
|Taylor Montgomery
|72a-66c—138
|-6
|Henrik Norlander
|67b-71a—138
|-6
|Victor Perez
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|J.T. Poston
|62b-76a—138
|-6
|Chez Reavie
|71a-67c—138
|-6
|Greyson Sigg
|69c-69b—138
|-6
|Brandt Snedeker
|68c-70b—138
|-6
|Sam Stevens
|72a-66c—138
|-6
|Davis Thompson
|69c-69b—138
|-6
|Alejandro Tosti
|65b-73a—138
|-6
|Sami Valimaki
|67b-71a—138
|-6
|Vince Whaley
|70c-68b—138
|-6
|Jacob Bridgeman
|70a-69c—139
|-5
|Brian Campbell
|70b-69a—139
|-5
|Rafael Campos
|68c-71b—139
|-5
|Ricky Castillo
|72a-67c—139
|-5
|Ryan Gerard
|67b-72a—139
|-5
|Adam Hadwin
|69c-70b—139
|-5
|Brian Harman
|68b-71a—139
|-5
|Joe Highsmith
|75a-64c—139
|-5
|Takumi Kanaya
|72a-67c—139
|-5
|Patton Kizzire
|72a-67c—139
|-5
|Peter Malnati
|71c-68b—139
|-5
|Matthew McCarty
|70a-69c—139
|-5
|Trey Mullinax
|68a-71c—139
|-5
|Patrick Rodgers
|72a-67c—139
|-5
|Kris Ventura
|72a-67c—139
|-5
|Wyndham Clark
|71c-69b—140
|-4
|Michael Kim
|67b-73a—140
|-4
|Nate Lashley
|71b-69a—140
|-4
|Luke List
|72a-68c—140
|-4
|Mac Meissner
|71b-69a—140
|-4
|Kaito Onishi
|70c-70b—140
|-4
|Chad Ramey
|67b-73a—140
|-4
|Braden Thornberry
|71c-69b—140
|-4
|Kevin Yu
|69a-71c—140
|-4
|Patrick Fishburn
|72c-69b—141
|-3
|Nick Hardy
|73a-68c—141
|-3
|Chan Kim
|75a-66c—141
|-3
|Ben Martin
|66b-75a—141
|-3
|Andrew Putnam
|73a-68c—141
|-3
|Danny Walker
|68b-73a—141
|-3
|Norman Xiong
|70b-71a—141
|-3
|Anders Albertson
|73a-69c—142
|-2
|Aaron Baddeley
|74a-68c—142
|-2
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|74a-68c—142
|-2
|Trevor Cone
|67b-75a—142
|-2
|Taylor Dickson
|71c-71b—142
|-2
|Chris Gotterup
|67b-75a—142
|-2
|Emiliano Grillo
|76a-66c—142
|-2
|Sungjae Im
|77a-65c—142
|-2
|Tom Kim
|73a-69c—142
|-2
|David Skinns
|67b-75a—142
|-2
|Kevin Streelman
|70c-72b—142
|-2
|Jackson Suber
|65a-77c—142
|-2
|Adam Svensson
|71b-71a—142
|-2
|Zac Blair
|73a-70c—143
|-1
|Lucas Glover
|73a-70c—143
|-1
|Bill Haas
|73a-70c—143
|-1
|Chandler Phillips
|70b-73a—143
|-1
|Aldrich Potgieter
|71c-72b—143
|-1
|Erik Van Rooyen
|71a-72c—143
|-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|71b-72a—143
|-1
|Cameron Young
|69b-74a—143
|-1
|Jake Knapp
|73b-71a—144
|E
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70b-74a—144
|E
|David Lipsky
|72b-72a—144
|E
|Max McGreevy
|70b-74a—144
|E
|Kyle Mendoza
|76a-68c—144
|E
|Ben Silverman
|72a-72c—144
|E
|Mason Andersen
|72a-73c—145
|+1
|Hayden Buckley
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Bronson Burgoon
|71a-74c—145
|+1
|Jason Dufner
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Danny Willett
|71b-74a—145
|+1
|Wesley Bryan
|75a-71c—146
|+2
|Kevin Kisner
|71c-75b—146
|+2
|Paul Peterson
|76a-70c—146
|+2
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|77a-69c—146
|+2
|Antoine Rozner
|67b-79a—146
|+2
|Kevin Velo
|76a-70c—146
|+2
|Will Chandler
|75a-72c—147
|+3
|Steven Fisk
|73b-74a—147
|+3
|Chesson Hadley
|68b-80a—148
|+4
|Philip Knowles
|78a-70c—148
|+4
|Brendon Todd
|76a-72c—148
|+4
|William Mouw
|68b-81a—149
|+5
|Andrew Novak
|75c-74b—149
|+5
|Davis Riley
|80a-75c—155
|+11
|Cristobal Del Solar
|75b-82a—157
|+13
|Adam Schenk
|74a-WD
