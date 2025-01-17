The American Express Par Scores

Friday La Quinta, Calif. a-Pete Dye Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,210 yards; Par 72 b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,147…

Friday

La Quinta, Calif.

a-Pete Dye Stadium Course (Host Course)

7,210 yards; Par 72

b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course

7,147 yards; Par 72

c-La Quinta Country Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.8 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses.

Rico Hoey 65c-63b—128 -16 Charley Hoffman 65c-63b—128 -16 Mark Hubbard 65b-64a—129 -15 Justin Lower 63c-66b—129 -15 Sepp Straka 65b-64a—129 -15 Jason Day 64c-66b—130 -14 J.J. Spaun 64c-66b—130 -14 Rickie Fowler 69c-62b—131 -13 Nick Taylor 65a-66c—131 -13 Justin Thomas 67c-64b—131 -13 Patrick Cantlay 68c-64b—132 -12 Doug Ghim 68c-64b—132 -12 Will Zalatoris 66c-66b—132 -12 Quade Cummins 66c-67b—133 -11 Harry Higgs 65b-68a—133 -11 Ryan Palmer 66c-67b—133 -11 Sam Ryder 67c-66b—133 -11 Michael Thorbjornsen 65c-68b—133 -11 Carson Young 65a-68c—133 -11 Sam Burns 68c-66b—134 -10 Harry Hall 66b-68a—134 -10 Billy Horschel 66c-68b—134 -10 Rikuya Hoshino 67c-67b—134 -10 Chris Kirk 64c-70b—134 -10 Matteo Manassero 68c-66b—134 -10 Keith Mitchell 66c-68b—134 -10 Vincent Norrman 68a-66c—134 -10 John Pak 67c-67b—134 -10 Matthew Riedel 68b-66a—134 -10 Camilo Villegas 72c-62b—134 -10 Daniel Berger 68b-67a—135 -9 Joel Dahmen 64b-71a—135 -9 Tony Finau 69c-66b—135 -9 Max Greyserman 69c-66b—135 -9 Ben Griffin 66b-69a—135 -9 Ben Kohles 70c-65b—135 -9 Taylor Moore 67b-68a—135 -9 Isaiah Salinda 67c-68b—135 -9 Jesper Svensson 68a-67c—135 -9 Blades Brown 72c-64b—136 -8 Cameron Davis 69a-67c—136 -8 Nick Dunlap 67c-69b—136 -8 Lee Hodges 66b-70a—136 -8 Beau Hossler 66b-70a—136 -8 Zach Johnson 69c-67b—136 -8 Kurt Kitayama 69c-67b—136 -8 Frankie Capan 69b-68a—137 -7 Eric Cole 68c-69b—137 -7 Nicolas Echavarria 69c-68b—137 -7 Ryo Hisatsune 67b-70a—137 -7 Matt Kuchar 71a-66c—137 -7 Francesco Molinari 67b-70a—137 -7 Jeremy Paul 68c-69b—137 -7 Kevin Roy 71a-66c—137 -7 Matti Schmid 64b-73a—137 -7 Alex Smalley 68a-69c—137 -7 Tim Widing 70c-67b—137 -7 Harris English 70a-68c—138 -6 Brice Garnett 69b-69a—138 -6 Noah Goodwin 69c-69b—138 -6 Will Gordon 69b-69a—138 -6 Lanto Griffin 71a-67c—138 -6 Tom Hoge 69b-69a—138 -6 Mackenzie Hughes 70a-68c—138 -6 Si Woo Kim 68c-70b—138 -6 Taylor Montgomery 72a-66c—138 -6 Henrik Norlander 67b-71a—138 -6 Victor Perez 69b-69a—138 -6 J.T. Poston 62b-76a—138 -6 Chez Reavie 71a-67c—138 -6 Greyson Sigg 69c-69b—138 -6 Brandt Snedeker 68c-70b—138 -6 Sam Stevens 72a-66c—138 -6 Davis Thompson 69c-69b—138 -6 Alejandro Tosti 65b-73a—138 -6 Sami Valimaki 67b-71a—138 -6 Vince Whaley 70c-68b—138 -6 Jacob Bridgeman 70a-69c—139 -5 Brian Campbell 70b-69a—139 -5 Rafael Campos 68c-71b—139 -5 Ricky Castillo 72a-67c—139 -5 Ryan Gerard 67b-72a—139 -5 Adam Hadwin 69c-70b—139 -5 Brian Harman 68b-71a—139 -5 Joe Highsmith 75a-64c—139 -5 Takumi Kanaya 72a-67c—139 -5 Patton Kizzire 72a-67c—139 -5 Peter Malnati 71c-68b—139 -5 Matthew McCarty 70a-69c—139 -5 Trey Mullinax 68a-71c—139 -5 Patrick Rodgers 72a-67c—139 -5 Kris Ventura 72a-67c—139 -5 Wyndham Clark 71c-69b—140 -4 Michael Kim 67b-73a—140 -4 Nate Lashley 71b-69a—140 -4 Luke List 72a-68c—140 -4 Mac Meissner 71b-69a—140 -4 Kaito Onishi 70c-70b—140 -4 Chad Ramey 67b-73a—140 -4 Braden Thornberry 71c-69b—140 -4 Kevin Yu 69a-71c—140 -4 Patrick Fishburn 72c-69b—141 -3 Nick Hardy 73a-68c—141 -3 Chan Kim 75a-66c—141 -3 Ben Martin 66b-75a—141 -3 Andrew Putnam 73a-68c—141 -3 Danny Walker 68b-73a—141 -3 Norman Xiong 70b-71a—141 -3 Anders Albertson 73a-69c—142 -2 Aaron Baddeley 74a-68c—142 -2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 74a-68c—142 -2 Trevor Cone 67b-75a—142 -2 Taylor Dickson 71c-71b—142 -2 Chris Gotterup 67b-75a—142 -2 Emiliano Grillo 76a-66c—142 -2 Sungjae Im 77a-65c—142 -2 Tom Kim 73a-69c—142 -2 David Skinns 67b-75a—142 -2 Kevin Streelman 70c-72b—142 -2 Jackson Suber 65a-77c—142 -2 Adam Svensson 71b-71a—142 -2 Zac Blair 73a-70c—143 -1 Lucas Glover 73a-70c—143 -1 Bill Haas 73a-70c—143 -1 Chandler Phillips 70b-73a—143 -1 Aldrich Potgieter 71c-72b—143 -1 Erik Van Rooyen 71a-72c—143 -1 Jhonattan Vegas 71b-72a—143 -1 Cameron Young 69b-74a—143 -1 Jake Knapp 73b-71a—144 E Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70b-74a—144 E David Lipsky 72b-72a—144 E Max McGreevy 70b-74a—144 E Kyle Mendoza 76a-68c—144 E Ben Silverman 72a-72c—144 E Mason Andersen 72a-73c—145 +1 Hayden Buckley 70b-75a—145 +1 Bronson Burgoon 71a-74c—145 +1 Jason Dufner 70b-75a—145 +1 Danny Willett 71b-74a—145 +1 Wesley Bryan 75a-71c—146 +2 Kevin Kisner 71c-75b—146 +2 Paul Peterson 76a-70c—146 +2 Thomas Rosenmueller 77a-69c—146 +2 Antoine Rozner 67b-79a—146 +2 Kevin Velo 76a-70c—146 +2 Will Chandler 75a-72c—147 +3 Steven Fisk 73b-74a—147 +3 Chesson Hadley 68b-80a—148 +4 Philip Knowles 78a-70c—148 +4 Brendon Todd 76a-72c—148 +4 William Mouw 68b-81a—149 +5 Andrew Novak 75c-74b—149 +5 Davis Riley 80a-75c—155 +11 Cristobal Del Solar 75b-82a—157 +13 Adam Schenk 74a-WD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.