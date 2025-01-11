Texas Tech hosts No. 3 Iowa State after Jones’ 23-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2…

Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State faces Texas Tech after Curtis Jones scored 23 points in Iowa State’s 82-59 win over the Utah Utes.

The Red Raiders are 8-1 on their home court. Texas Tech averages 85.5 points and has outscored opponents by 20.1 points per game.

The Cyclones are 4-0 in Big 12 play. Iowa State averages 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 85.5 points, 20.9 more per game than the 64.6 Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 20.9 more points per game (86.3) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (65.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Jones is averaging 16.6 points for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 87.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

