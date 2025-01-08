Texas State visits Conerway and Troy

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-4, 3-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-4, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Texas State after Tayton Conerway scored 20 points in Troy’s 58-57 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Trojans are 6-1 on their home court. Troy has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Tylan Pope averaging 9.4.

Troy averages 73.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 68.9 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 10.1 more points per game (75.5) than Troy gives up to opponents (65.4).

The Trojans and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the Trojans.

Tyler Morgan is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

