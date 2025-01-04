Tennessee Tech hosts White and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (8-6, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-7, 2-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (8-6, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-7, 2-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on Tennessee Tech after Kenny White Jr. scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 70-68 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Tennessee Tech gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-0 in OVC play. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Jalen Breazeale averaging 2.5.

Tennessee Tech averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

White is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

