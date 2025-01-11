Tennessee State faces Western Illinois on 7-game road skid

Tennessee State Tigers (5-11, 1-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-8, 2-3 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Tennessee State Tigers (5-11, 1-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-8, 2-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will attempt to break its seven-game road slide when the Tigers face Western Illinois.

The Leathernecks are 5-2 in home games. Western Illinois scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-4 in conference matchups. Tennessee State has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

Western Illinois makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Tennessee State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Western Illinois gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Smith is averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Leathernecks.

Brandon Weston is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.