Tarleton State Texans take on the UT Arlington Mavericks, look for 5th straight win

Tarleton State Texans (9-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-6)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against UT Arlington.

The Mavericks have gone 4-0 at home. UT Arlington is third in the WAC scoring 69.5 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Texans are 2-4 on the road. Tarleton State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Arlington makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Tarleton State has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 38.8% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Texans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Brittingham is averaging 12.5 points, nine rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mavericks.

Karyn Sanford averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points.

