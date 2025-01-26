Talbot shines as Red Wings shut out Lightning in 2-0 win

DETROIT (AP) — Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Detroit Red Wings…

DETROIT (AP) — Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 on Saturday night.

Marco Kasper redirected J.T. Compher’s shot at 9:55 of the second period, and Michael Rasmussen scored an empty-netter in the final minute to clinch Detroit’s victory.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning, who were shut out for the first time this season and have lost three of four since beating the Red Wings 5-1 on Jan. 18.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed his second consecutive game due to an upper body injury.

BRUINS 3, AVALANCHE 1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Boston beat Colorado, a day after the Avalanche traded star winger Mikko Rantanen.

Pastrnak set up both of Morgan Geekie’s goals in the third period. He also had an empty-netter in the final seconds for his 24th goal of the season.

It was Boston’s 10th win in its last 12 home games.

Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche in their third consecutive loss.

Colorado parted with Rantanen in a three-team deal on Friday, shipping him off to Carolina while acquiring forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury, as well as a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a fourth-rounder in 2026.

Geekie tied it at 1 when he beat Scott Wedgewood on a one-timer 25 seconds into the third. He added his 15th goal at 5:44 off another nice pass by Pastrnak.

The Avs had jumped in front when Lehkonen beat Jeremy Swayman with a wrist shot from the right circle early in the second period.

Boston won the other meeting between the teams, 5-3 in Colorado in October.

KRAKEN 4, PENGUINS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Vince Dunn scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Eeli Tolvanen and Matty Beniers both scored in the third as Seattle beat Pittsburgh.

Dunn’s goal came on a 5-on-3 power play and broke a 1-1 tie.

After a scoreless first, Oliver Bjorkstrand put the Kraken ahead with a goal 2:16 into the second period. Sidney Crosby scored his 14th goal of the season just over two minutes later.

Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann each had two assists for Seattle, and Joey Daccord made 28 saves for Seattle.

Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell had one assist each for the Penguins, while goalie Joel Blomqvist had 21 stops.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin left the game midway through the first period with a lower-body injury.

OILERS 3, SABRES 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals to help Edmonton beat Buffalo.

Edmonton improved to 21-6-1 in its last 28 games. It also moved into first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the idle Vegas Golden Knights.

The Oilers (31-15-3) played without captain Connor McDavid, who completed his three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland a week ago.

Jeff Skinner also scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner stopped 39 shots.

Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres (18-26-5), who lost for the fourth time in five games. James Reimer recorded 31 saves.

STARS 3, BLUES 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist, Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots in his second shutout of the season and Dallas beat St. Louis.

Esa Lindell scored a power-play goal, Miro Heiskanen had an assist for the fourth straight game and Dallas won for the seventh time in its last nine road games.

Dadonov scored at 7:07 in the first period, directing the puck between Jordan Binnington’s legs after the St. Louis goalie lost his stick.

Lindell doubled the lead midway through the first period on a one-timer set up by Roope Hintz.

DeSmith notched his 12th career shutout. Jason Robertson also had an assist.

Mathieu Joseph had a point-blank opportunity to score with just over eight minutes left, but he banged the puck off the left goalpost and the Blues remained scoreless. Two minutes later, Philip Broberg clanged a wrist shot off the right goalpost.

Binnington made 17 saves for St. Louis, which fell to 3-7-1 against Central Division foes.

BLUE JACKETS 3, KINGS 2, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored with 1:16 remaining in overtime to lift Columbus to a victory over Los Angeles.

Zack Werenski and Dante Fabbro also scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots as Columbus won its fifth straight home game. The Blue Jackets’ success keeps them in a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Phillip Danault and Quinton Byfield scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves for the Kings, who are in third place in the Pacific Division.

SENATORS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Ottawa beat Toronto.

Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who had lost two straight — both shutouts. Anton Forsberg finished with 28 saves.

Bobby McMann scored for Toronto, and Joseph Woll had 21 saves. The Maple Leafs lost their second straight.

Pinto gave the Senators the lead with 9:13 remaining as Matthew Highmore’s pass deflected off his knee.

McMann put the Maple Leafs on the scoreboard first, with his 14th of the season 3:46 into the game.

Stutzle tied it with 9:17 left in the opening period, ending Ottawa’s scoring drought at 147:53.

FLAMES 5, WILD 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko had two goals and an assist, and Calgary used their power play to beat Minnesota.

Kuzmenko and Rasmus Andersson each had a power-play goal, and Martin Pospisil and Clark Bishop also scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 21 saves.

Minnesota pulled within one on Mats Zuccarello’s 12th goal with 27 seconds left. But that was it for the Wild.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, and Marco Rossi had three assists. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots.

The Wild lost for the fifth time in six games.

Fleury surpassed Patrick Roy for the second-most minutes played by an NHL goaltender with his 60,215th minute. Fleury achieved the mark with two minutes remaining in the second period.

DEVILS 4, CANADIENS 3, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored at 4:06 of overtime and New Jersey beat Montreal.

Jake Allen made 29 saves in his first regular-season start against the Canadiens since being traded by Montreal to the Devils on March 8, 2024.

Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils, who won their second straight game after losing nine of their previous 11.

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Alexandre Carrier scored for the Canadiens, who lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 12-14, 2024.

Jakub Dobes made 40 saves in the first loss of his NHL career. The Czech rookie had won his first five NHL games since being recalled by the Canadiens on Dec. 27.

ISLANDERS 3, HURRICANES 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored 2:03 into overtime and New York rallied to beat Carolina.

Alexander Romanov and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who won their season-high fourth straight and seventh in the last nine. Marcus Hogberg stopped 24 shots but injured his hand at the end of regulation. Ilya Sorokin came on for overtime and stopped the only shot he faced to pick up the win.

Jack Roslovic and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Pyotr Kochetkov had 23 saves.

Roslovic beat Hogberg for his 18th goal of the season at 5:18 of the opening period, and Aho scored his 16th just 1:12 later to put the Hurricanes up 2-0.

Romanov got the Islanders on the scoreboard with his first with 2:07 left in the first, and Lee tied it with his 21st at 6:26 of the third.

PANTHERS 7, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Defenseman Aaron Ekblad had a goal and an assist in his return from an upper-body injury and Florida routed San Jose.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, and Nate Schmidt, Sam Bennett, A.J. Greer, Jesper Boqvist and Sam Reinhart also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Florida outscored San Jose 4-0 in the second period, extending a 3-2 lead into a blowout.

Cody Ceci and Will Smith scored for the Sharks. They have lost six straight and 10 of 11.

Greer put the Panthers up 4-2 early in the second, chasing goalie Alexandar Georgiev, who was replaced by Yaroslav Askarov. Tkachuk, Boqvist and Reinhart promptly added goals to give the Panthers a 7-2 lead heading into the third.

The Panthers led 3-2 after the first period with Ekblad, who returned to Florida’s top defensive pairing after missing eight of the last nine games, giving the Panthers the lead.

DUCKS 5, PREDATORS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason McTavish had two goals for the second straight game, Jansen Harkins and Trevor Zegras scored 62 seconds apart in the second period and Anaheim beat Nashville to snap the Predators’ five-game winning streak.

McTavish has scored five of his 11 goals this season in the last three games. He missed out on his first career hat trick when his shot at the Predators empty net in the final seconds was wide right.

Zegras, who also had an assist, has three points in three games (one goal, two assists) after missing 22 games following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Pavel Mintyukov also scored for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal was in net for the final two periods and stopped 31 shots. John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury and came out after making nine saves and allowing one goal in the first period.

Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly scored while Filip Forsberg had two assists for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 30 saves.

CANUCKS 2, CAPITALS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored twice and Vancouver beat NHL-leading Washington 2-1 on Saturday night, keeping Capitals star Alex Ovechkin 20 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s league record.

Hughes has five goals and two assists in a five-game points streak.

Defenseman Filip Hronek added two assists, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 32 shots.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Washington, capping the scoring midway through the third. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves for the Capitals.

