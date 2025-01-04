Swift and Nicholls host Northwestern State

Nicholls Colonels (8-4, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-7, 2-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (8-4, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-7, 2-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits Northwestern State after Tanita Swift scored 28 points in Nicholls’ 68-60 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 4-1 at home. Northwestern State ranks second in the Southland in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Jasmin Dixon leads the Demons with 5.9 boards.

The Colonels are 1-2 in Southland play. Nicholls is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Northwestern State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Nicholls allows. Nicholls has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The Demons and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Demons.

Swift is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.