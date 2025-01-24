Surging Rangers dominate Flyers 6-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman K’Andre Miller had a goal and an assist and Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman K’Andre Miller had a goal and an assist and Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves as the surging New York Rangers routed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Thursday night.

Braden Schneider, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Reilly Smith also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-1-3 since Jan. 2. New York won only three times in December.

Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

After Tippett scored his 14th goal 1:25 into the game, Schneider tied it with his third at the nine-minute mark of the first.

Edstrom then beat Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson for his fifth to put New York ahead 2-1 at 10:24.

Miller extended the lead in the second period with his third goal of the season and first since Dec. 8. Assists went to defenseman Will Borgen and Artemi Panarin, who leads the Rangers with 50 points, including 20 goals.

Chytil made it 4-1 early in the third.

Fox added a short-handed empty-netter late in the third before Smith scored on the power play.

RED WINGS 4, CANADIENS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin had a power-play goal and an assist in his 700th career NHL game and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Andrew Copp scored Detroit’s second short-handed goal of the season, while Alex DeBrincat and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Red Wings. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist while Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens.

Brendan Gallagher, playing in his 800th NHL game, assisted on Dach’s goal. Christian Dvorak and Patrik Laine each added an assist in the 500th games of their careers.

Sam Montembeault stopped 41 shots.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed the game due to an upper-body injury.

BRUINS 2, SENATORS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves against his former team, David Pastrnak set up Morgan Geekie’s goal and added an empty-netter and Boston beat Ottawa.

Korpisalo had his third shutout of the season and seventh overall. He was traded to Boston in June in a deal for former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

Early in the second, Pastrnak wrapped around the net and sent a pass across the crease to Geekie. who banged it into the net before goalie Anton Forsberg could get across. Pastrnak put it away with five seconds left.

Forsberg made 24 saves for Ottawa. The Senators were shut out for the second straight game fifth time in their last 11 games.

HURRICANES 7, JACKETS 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had two goals and two assists and Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists as Carolina scored five goals in the second period and beat Columbus.

Eric Robinson, Jackson Blake, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for Carolina. Jarvis closed the scoring with an empty-netter. Martin Necas had two assists as the Hurricanes won their fourth straight.

Goalie Frederik Andersen, playing his second game since returning from a months-long absence due to injury, had 18 saves in his 300th NHL victory and assisted on Carolina’s second goal.

Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko scored in the first period and James van Riemsdyk and Dmitri Voronkov added goals in the second for Columbus. Daniil Tarasov had 36 saves.

The Hurricanes erased a two-goal deficit with five goals in the first 12 minutes of the second period and had a 24-3 edge in shots in the second period.

UTAH 4, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season, Barrett Hayton scored twice and Utah beat Minnesota for its third straight victory.

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse also scored, and defenseman Nick DiSimone assisted on both of Hayton’s goals.

Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves for Minnesota. The Wild have lost five of seven.

Hayton’s first goal was part of an early surge by Utah, which outshot the Wild 16-5 and outscored them 2-0 in the opening period.

Hayton closed the scoring early in the third with a backhander off a rebound that Gustavsson couldn’t control.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mark Stone scored 19 seconds into the game and had an assist as Vegas snapped a four-game skid with a win over St. Louis.

Victor Olofsson, Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl also added goals while Ilya Samsonov made 15 saves as Vegas won for the second time in its last eight games.

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas scored goals and Joel Hofer made 27 saves for St. Louis, which beat the Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout Monday night in Las Vegas.

Hertl, who scored into an empty net with 27 seconds left, has scored in each of his last four games and has six goals and five assists over a seven-game point streak.

Dorofeyev scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season on a power play 6:30 into the second period to put Vegas ahead 3-1.

Kyrou scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season to put cut St. Louis’ deficit to 2-1 just 1:28 after Olofsson scored his 11th goal of the season 8:54 into the first period.

OILERS 6, CANUCKS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Edmonton beat Vancouver.

Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Oilers, who have won nine of their last 12 games. Calvin Pickard made 24 stops in net.

Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek replied for the Canucks, who have lost eight of 10. Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

The win came five days after the Canucks beat Edmonton 3-2 in a chippy game at Vancouver.

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers sat out Thursday after receiving three-game suspensions for cross-checking in that earlier game.

FLAMES 5, SABRES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists to lead Calgary to a victory over Buffalo.

Nazem Kadri added a goal and two assists, and Jakob Pelletier had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund added empty-net goals. Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf had 32 saves and won for the fifth time in six starts to improve to 17-7-2 on the season.

The Flames hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, three points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues.

Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukonen made 21 saves and slipped to 15-15-4.

The teams were tied at 2 in the third period before Pelletier gave Calgary the lead at 2:29 on a deflection of a point shot by Brayden Pachal.

DUCKS 5, PENGUINS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason McTavish and Alex Killorn each scored twice and Anaheim beat Pittsburgh.

Frank Vatrano also scored and Troy Terry and Jacob Trouba each had a pair of assists as the Ducks snapped a four-game winless streak. John Gibson made 31 saves.

Michael Bunting scored on a power play for Pittsburgh. Rickard Rakell had an assist in his return to the lineup after missing a game due to family reasons. Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

The Ducks beat the Penguins for the seventh time in 22 games, dating to the 2013-14 season.

CAPITALS 3, KRAKEN 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved within 20 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with an empty-netter, helping Washington beat Seattle for their sixth straight victory.

Ovechkin scored his 22nd goal of the season to push his career total to 875. Gretzky scored 894 goals in the NHL.

Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves in his first start since Jan. 10 for his first shutout of the season — and the NHL-leading Capitals’ third in five games after Logan Thompson blanked Anaheim and Ottawa in consecutive games last week.

Aliaksei Protas and Ethen Frank also scored.

Joey Daccord made 30 saves for Seattle in his fifth straight start and 100th NHL game.

PREDATORS 6, SHARKS 5

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice to extend his goals streak to seven games, Fedor Svechkov broke a tie on a power-play midway through the third period and Nashville beat San Jose for their fifth straight victory.

Forsberg became the first player in NHL history to score in seven straight games following a goal drought of at least 18 games, according to OptaSTATS.

Luke Schenn had three assists, Justin Barron and Roman Josi each had a goal and Justus Annunen made 30 saves for the Predators, who won after blowing a three-goal lead.

Macklin Celebrini scored his NHL rookie-leading 15th goal for San Jose. Mario Ferraro scored his career-high fifth goal of the season and also had an assist. Henry Thrun, Fabian Zetterlund and newly acquired Walker Duehr scored.

Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov made 32 saves against his former team.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.