Stony Brook hosts Northeastern following Gonzalez’s 25-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (1-13, 0-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-9, 3-3 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (1-13, 0-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-9, 3-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Northeastern after Zaida Gonzalez scored 25 points in Stony Brook’s 79-46 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seawolves are 6-2 in home games. Stony Brook ranks fifth in the CAA in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Shamarla King leads the Seawolves with 7.2 boards.

The Huskies have gone 0-5 against CAA opponents. Northeastern averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Stony Brook’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 49.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 59.9 Stony Brook gives up.

The Seawolves and Huskies face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is shooting 38.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Seawolves. Janay Brantley is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Yirsy Queliz is averaging 10.7 points for the Huskies. Abigail Jegede is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.