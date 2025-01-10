Stonehill takes home win streak into matchup with LIU

Long Island Sharks (6-11, 2-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-8, 1-1 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Long Island Sharks (6-11, 2-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-8, 1-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts LIU looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-0 at home. Stonehill has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 2-0 in NEC play. LIU averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Stonehill scores 70.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 69.4 LIU allows. LIU averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Stonehill gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is averaging 13.3 points for the Skyhawks.

Malachi Davis is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

