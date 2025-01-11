Stevenson and the Grambling Tigers host conference foe Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-12, 0-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-12, 0-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mikale Stevenson and Grambling host Brayon Freeman and Bethune-Cookman in SWAC action.

The Tigers are 3-1 on their home court. Grambling is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Grambling averages 68.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.1 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Tigers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Barnett is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

Tre Thomas is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.