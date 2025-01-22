Stetson hosts Eastern Kentucky following Recanati’s 23-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-6, 3-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-9, 3-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-6, 3-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-9, 3-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Stetson after Alice Recanati scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 91-75 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Hatters are 7-1 on their home court. Stetson is 5-4 against opponents over .500.

The Colonels are 3-3 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 8.0.

Stetson scores 67.6 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 63.8 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The Hatters and Colonels square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hatters. Quentarra Mitchell is averaging 9.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

Recanati is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

