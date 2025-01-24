Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks face the Northwestern State Demons on 3-game skid

Northwestern State Demons (9-10, 5-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-11, 1-7 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA heads into the matchup against Northwestern State after losing three straight games.

The ‘Jacks are 5-4 in home games. SFA averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Demons have gone 5-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

SFA’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State scores 6.7 more points per game (71.5) than SFA gives up (64.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.