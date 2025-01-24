Starling and Syracuse host Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 3-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 3-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces Pittsburgh after JJ Starling scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 86-72 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Orange have gone 8-3 in home games. Syracuse allows 78.0 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-4 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Syracuse’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Orange. Starling is averaging 19 points over the last 10 games.

Jaland Lowe is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

