St. Thomas hosts Forte and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-5, 3-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-5, 3-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -10; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays St. Thomas after Chase Forte scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 91-84 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 7-0 on their home court. St. Thomas scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Coyotes are 1-1 in conference games. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit League with 12.2 assists per game led by Forte averaging 3.3.

St. Thomas scores 84.8 points, 5.3 more per game than the 79.5 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 11.2 more points per game (84.9) than St. Thomas allows to opponents (73.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Dobbs is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Tommies.

Forte is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 85.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.