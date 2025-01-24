St. John’s takes on Seton Hall on 3-game losing streak

St. John’s Red Storm (11-8, 1-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-5, 5-2 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey;…

St. John’s Red Storm (11-8, 1-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-5, 5-2 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s looks to end its three-game skid with a win over Seton Hall.

The Pirates are 9-2 on their home court. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Faith Misonius leads the Pirates with 5.0 boards.

The Red Storm are 1-7 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is ninth in the Big East with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Lashae Dwyer averaging 1.3.

Seton Hall is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 43.7% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 61.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 60.1 Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Red Storm meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Wright is averaging 4.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dwyer is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Red Storm. Kylie Lavelle is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.