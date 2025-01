Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Jan. 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — UConn…

Wednesday, Jan. 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Villanova

PEACOCK — DePaul at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

BTN — Southern Cal at Indiana

CBSSN — Drake at Bradley

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — Notre Dame at NC State

PEACOCK — Dayton at UMass

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis

8:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Butler at Providence

9 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Stanford

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

CBSSN — UMKC at Omaha

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Kansas

ESPNU — Rice at North Texas

SECN — Texas A&M at Oklahoma

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Maryland

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Chicago

10 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Utah

TRUTV — Florida at Utah (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Spain Super Cup: Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals

