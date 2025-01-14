Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Jan. 15
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.
NHLN — Belleville at Lehigh Valley
CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Playoffs: ZSC Lions Zurich at Genève-Servette, Semifinal – First Game
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Vandebilt
7 p.m.
ACCN — California at North Carolina
CBSSN — George Mason at Dayton
ESPN2 — Kansas at Iowa St.
ESPNU — NC State at Virginia Tech
FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
8 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
9 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Virginia
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Washington
10 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Oklahoma
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
9:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Penn St. at UCLA
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — Northwestern at Southern Cal
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Philadelphia
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Carolina at Buffalo
TRUTV — Carolina at Buffalo (DataCast)
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Edmonton at Minnesota
TRUTV — Edmonton at Minnesota (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:20 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: FC Nantes at Stade Brestois 29, Round of 32
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain FC at FC Espaly, Round of 32
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
Noon
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
