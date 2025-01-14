Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Jan. 15 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m. NHLN — Belleville…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Jan. 15

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Belleville at Lehigh Valley

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Playoffs: ZSC Lions Zurich at Genève-Servette, Semifinal – First Game

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vandebilt

7 p.m.

ACCN — California at North Carolina

CBSSN — George Mason at Dayton

ESPN2 — Kansas at Iowa St.

ESPNU — NC State at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Virginia

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Washington

10 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Oklahoma

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Penn St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Northwestern at Southern Cal

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Philadelphia

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Buffalo

TRUTV — Carolina at Buffalo (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Minnesota

TRUTV — Edmonton at Minnesota (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: FC Nantes at Stade Brestois 29, Round of 32

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain FC at FC Espaly, Round of 32

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

Noon

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

