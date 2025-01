Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Duke

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida

ESPNU — Clemson at Louisville

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgetown at Marquette

PEACOCK — Nebraska at Iowa

9 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

SECN — LSU at Missouri

10 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Wyoming

PEACOCK — Michigan at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Washington

GOLF

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, Vantaa, Finland

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Dallas

TRUTV — L.A. Lakers at Dallas (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:45 a.m.

FS2 — King Cup: Al Qadsiah at Al Taawoun, Quarterfinal

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — King Cup: Al Ittihad at Al Hilal, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.