Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Jan. 21
CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE
1 p.m.
NHLN — Playoffs: Sparta Prague at Farjestad Karlstad, Semifinal – Return Game
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — Playoffs: Genève-Servette at ZSC Lions Zurich, Semifinal – Return Game
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia
CBSSN — VCU at Rhode Island
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Cincinnati
FS1 — Butler at UConn
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Purdue
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Marquette at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at SMU
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
CBSSN — Arizona St. at West Virginia
ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Arizona at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Creighton at DePaul
SECN — Missouri at Texas
9:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Wisconsin at UCLA
11 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Oregon
CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV
ESPNU — BYU at Colorado
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas
7 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — New York at Brooklyn
TRUTV — New York at Brooklyn (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Denver
TRUTV — Philadelphia at Denver (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:35 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Al Khaleej
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Bologna
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
