Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 21 CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE 1 p.m. NHLN — Playoffs:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 21

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.

NHLN — Playoffs: Sparta Prague at Farjestad Karlstad, Semifinal – Return Game

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Playoffs: Genève-Servette at ZSC Lions Zurich, Semifinal – Return Game

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

CBSSN — VCU at Rhode Island

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Cincinnati

FS1 — Butler at UConn

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Purdue

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Marquette at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at SMU

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

CBSSN — Arizona St. at West Virginia

ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Arizona at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Creighton at DePaul

SECN — Missouri at Texas

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Wisconsin at UCLA

11 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Oregon

CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV

ESPNU — BYU at Colorado

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas

7 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Brooklyn

TRUTV — New York at Brooklyn (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Denver

TRUTV — Philadelphia at Denver (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:35 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Al Khaleej

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Bologna

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.