Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 14 CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE Noon NHLN — Playoffs: Farjestad…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 14

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon

NHLN — Playoffs: Farjestad Karlstad at Sparta Prague, Semifinal – First Game

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

CBSSN — Marquette at DePaul

ESPNU — Mississippi at Alabama

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky

PEACOCK — Illinois at Indiana

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Georgetown at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

9 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

ESPN — Miami at Duke

ESPNU — Missouri at Florida

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Baylor at Arizona

ESPNU — UCF at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

7 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links GC

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Indiana

TRUTV — Cleveland at Indiana (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Dallas

TRUTV — Denver at Dallas (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Dundee

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

Noon

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

