Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Jan. 14
CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon
NHLN — Playoffs: Farjestad Karlstad at Sparta Prague, Semifinal – First Game
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Xavier
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
CBSSN — Marquette at DePaul
ESPNU — Mississippi at Alabama
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky
PEACOCK — Illinois at Indiana
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Georgetown at St. John’s
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
9 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
ESPN — Miami at Duke
ESPNU — Missouri at Florida
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Southern Cal
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — Baylor at Arizona
ESPNU — UCF at Arizona St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas
7 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links GC
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Cleveland at Indiana
TRUTV — Cleveland at Indiana (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Dallas
TRUTV — Denver at Dallas (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Dundee
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
Noon
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
_____
