Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Jan. 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga
6 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Ohio St.
FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Elon at William & Mary
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Michigan St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at Sam Houston St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., CFP Semifinal, Miami
ESPN2 — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., CFP Semifinal, Miami (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., CFP Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast)
ESPNU — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., CFP Semifinal, Miami (Command Center)
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Team Cup – Day 1, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Vantaa, Finland
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Orlando
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Okhdood at Al Nassr
1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Spain Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Mallorca, Semifinal, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: San Diego at Orlando
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.