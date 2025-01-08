Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Jan. 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga

6 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Ohio St.

FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Elon at William & Mary

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at Sam Houston St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., CFP Semifinal, Miami

ESPN2 — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., CFP Semifinal, Miami (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., CFP Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast)

ESPNU — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., CFP Semifinal, Miami (Command Center)

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Team Cup – Day 1, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Vantaa, Finland

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Orlando

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Okhdood at Al Nassr

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Spain Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Mallorca, Semifinal, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: San Diego at Orlando

