Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Jan. 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. CBSSN — Stony…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Charleston

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Bryant at UMBC

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at Kennesaw St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at UCLA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Seattle U. at Grand Canyon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

BTN — Oregon at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU

SECN — Alabama at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at SMU

PEACOCK — VCU at Duquesne

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

9 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Texas

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

Noon

NFLN — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

2 p.m.

NFLN — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

8 p.m.

NFLN — East-West Shrine Bowl: East vs. West, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HGV Tournament of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at Cleveland

TRUTV — Atlanta at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Houston at Memphis

TRUTV — Houston at Memphis

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Pro Bowl Games: Skills Showdown, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — San Jose at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Al Raed

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt at AS Roma

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Jamaica vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group E, Managua, Nicaragua

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA v. Taiwan, Serbia v. Denmark; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA v. Taiwan, Serbia v. Denmark; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Quarterfinals

