Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 30

Thursday, Jan. 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Stony Brook at Charleston
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio St. at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Bryant at UMBC
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at Kennesaw St.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
ESPNU — Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at UCLA
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Seattle U. at Grand Canyon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
BTN — Oregon at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU
SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at SMU
PEACOCK — VCU at Duquesne
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
9 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Texas
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — Minnesota at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
Noon
NFLN — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
2 p.m.
NFLN — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
8 p.m.
NFLN — East-West Shrine Bowl: East vs. West, Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HGV Tournament of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Atlanta at Cleveland
TRUTV — Atlanta at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Houston at Memphis
TRUTV — Houston at Memphis
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Pro Bowl Games: Skills Showdown, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — San Jose at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Al Raed
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt at AS Roma
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Jamaica vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group E, Managua, Nicaragua
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA v. Taiwan, Serbia v. Denmark; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA v. Taiwan, Serbia v. Denmark; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Quarterfinals
