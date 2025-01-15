Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Jan. 16 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN — Hofstra…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Towson

ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

ESPNU — High Point at Longwood

FS1 — Michigan at Minnesota

9 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

CBSSN — UTEP at Liberty

FS1 — Rutgers at Nebraska

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

PEACOCK — Illinois at Indiana

SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — California at Duke

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Florida at Mississippi

GOLF

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Oklahoma City

TRUTV — Cleveland at Oklahoma City (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Houston at Sacramento

TRUTV — Houston at Sacramento (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Florida

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Hilal

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Raed at Al Ittihad

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Sassuolo at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

USHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 All-American Prospects Game: Team Blue vs. Team White, Plymouth, Mich.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

