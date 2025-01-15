Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 16

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Jan. 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hofstra at Towson
ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
ESPNU — High Point at Longwood
FS1 — Michigan at Minnesota
9 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
CBSSN — UTEP at Liberty
FS1 — Rutgers at Nebraska
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Gonzaga at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
PEACOCK — Illinois at Indiana
SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — California at Duke
9 p.m.
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
SECN — Florida at Mississippi
GOLF
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Cleveland at Oklahoma City
TRUTV — Cleveland at Oklahoma City (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Houston at Sacramento
TRUTV — Houston at Sacramento (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Florida
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Hilal
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Raed at Al Ittihad
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Sassuolo at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
USHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 All-American Prospects Game: Team Blue vs. Team White, Plymouth, Mich.
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.