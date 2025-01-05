Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Jan. 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Wichita St.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Rutgers
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TCU at Houston
ESPNU — Grambling St. at Texas Southern
FS1 — Ohio St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. Montana St., Championship, Frisco, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Buffalo
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 a.m.
FS2 — King Cup: Al Jabalain at Al-Raed, Quarterfinal
9:45 a.m.
FS2 — King Cup: Al-Fayha FC at Al-Shabab FC, Quarterfinal
2 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Super Cup: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
