Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 6

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Wichita St.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Rutgers

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TCU at Houston

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Texas Southern

FS1 — Ohio St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. Montana St., Championship, Frisco, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:45 a.m.

FS2 — King Cup: Al Jabalain at Al-Raed, Quarterfinal

9:45 a.m.

FS2 — King Cup: Al-Fayha FC at Al-Shabab FC, Quarterfinal

2 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Super Cup: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

