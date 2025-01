Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 20 3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 8:30 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

Monday, Jan. 20

3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Mist, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Drexel

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at New Mexico

6 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Villanova

6:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Rutgers at Penn St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Bucknell at Colgate

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Hampton at NC A&T

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Ball St.

3 p.m.

FOX — Baylor at UCLA

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Texas at Maryland

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — CFP National Championship: Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, Atlanta

ESPN2 — CFP National Championship: Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, Atlanta (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — CFP National Championship: Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, Atlanta (SkyCast)

ESPNU — CFP National Championship: Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, Atlanta (Command Center)

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Roosevelt High School (Calif.) vs. Gonzaga (D.C.)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Perry (Ariz.) vs. Columbus (Fla.)

3p.m.

ESPNU — AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Etiwanda (Calif.) vs. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Dallas at Charlotte

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Memphis

TRUTV — Minnesota at Memphis (DataCast)

5 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Golden State

TRUTV — Boston at Golden State (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ahli SFC at Al Ettifaq

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chelsea

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

