Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Jan. 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Buffalo
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Minnesota at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo
FOX — UCLA at Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas
ESPN2 — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast)
ESPNU — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center)
SECN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Hometown Call – Texas Radio)
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ACCN — The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: Session I, Oklahoma City
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Dakota at Arizona St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Team Cup – Day 2, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at New York
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Shabab at Al Ahli SFC
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Finals
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Finals
