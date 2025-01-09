Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Jan. 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. CBSSN — Kent…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Buffalo

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

FOX — UCLA at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas

ESPN2 — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast)

ESPNU — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center)

SECN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Hometown Call – Texas Radio)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ACCN — The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: Session I, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Dakota at Arizona St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Team Cup – Day 2, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at New York

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Shabab at Al Ahli SFC

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Finals

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Finals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

